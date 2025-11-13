Top 5 Travel Adventures to Discover This Children’s Day

One travel trend that ruled 2025 was family vacations where parents seek meaningful, experiential getaways that inspire curiosity and connection in kids. This Children’s Day, celebrate the spirit of discovery through young eyes in these handpicked activities against stunning backdrops.



Seychelles: Nature’s Playground

Feeding Giant Tortoise at the Botanical Gardens, Seychelles

In Seychelles, adventure unfolds at every turn. Kids can meet the gentle giant Aldabra tortoises on Curieuse Island — a heartwarming encounter they’ll never forget. Next, hop aboard a semi-submarine to marvel at vibrant coral gardens and darting reef fish through the glass — an underwater adventure without getting wet. The excitement continues with kayaking through tranquil lagoons, wandering beneath the towering palms of Vallée de Mai (a UNESCO-listed forest that feels straight out of a fantasy), or spending lazy afternoons with beach picnics at Anse Lazio. Families can ferry over to the bicycle-friendly island of La Digue to explore at their own pace, or wind down the day building sandcastles along Beau Vallon’s golden curve of shoreline.

Pro Tip: Pre-book your SemiSub experience as they fill up quickly and don’t forget reef-safe sunscreen

Qatar: The Middle East’s Water Wonderland

Desert Fall Hilton Salwa Resort

If your kids thrive on water-based activities, Desert Falls Water & Adventure Park is the ultimate playground. One of Qatar’s largest parks, it boasts over 30 exhilarating rides and slides within the Hilton Salwa Beach Resort & Villas. Little adventurers can take on twisting inner-tube chutes, wave pools, aqua gliders, surf simulators, and even cliff jumping (starts from 1.2m height) — guaranteed to keep the excitement flowing. When it’s time to dry off, the fun continues with go-karting, laser tag, and arcade games. Younger guests can unwind at the resort’s Kids Club, where movie nights, face painting, and craft sessions spark creativity and new friendships. Round off the day with quality family time on the private beach — perfect for kayaking, paddleboarding, or simply playing together in the sand and surf.

Pro tip: Look out for Kabayan Fiesta this Children’s Day to experience Filipino traditions, music, dance and cuisine

Ras Al Khaimah: From Sky to the Sea to Desert

Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan Island

This Emirate packs a punch for families with pre-teens and teens, offering the perfect mix of thrill and discovery. Adventurous souls can set out on a desert safari at Bassata Camp or hike up to Camp 1770 to soak in panoramic mountain views while roasting marshmallows by the campfire under crisp, starlit skies. For an adrenaline rush, families can take on the world’s longest zipline at Jebel Jais (for ages 12 and up). When it’s time to unwind, young guests can get creative at the Starfish Adventure Kids Club, bounce through the Wibit floating water park, and wrap up the day with the sweet indulgence of Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan Island’s daily Chocolate Hour.

Pro tip: Be sure to pre-book the zipline that tend to fill up quickly and pack warm clothes for camping

Tokyo Skytree: A Towering Treat for Curious Minds Soaring high above the city, Tokyo Skytree gives kids the ultimate thrill — spotting trains, rivers, and temples from 350 or even 450 metres above the ground, before meeting Sorakara-chan, the tower’s cheerful mascot. Just next door, the excitement continues at Tokyo Solamachi, a lively hub packed with family fun. Visit the Sumida Aquarium to watch playful penguins, glowing jellyfish, and explore interactive touch tanks, or let little adventurers burn off energy at Chikyū no Niwa, the indoor playground within the complex. Between adventures, wander through Solamachi’s charming streets lined with quirky cafés, anime stores, and irresistible sweet stalls — a perfect blend of fun, flavor, and discovery. Pro tip: Make sure to book your Skytree time slot in advance, especially during peak season, and consider a “tower + aquarium + play zone” combo to keep the day exciting

Krabi: Magical Days in Thailand’s Tranquil South





Krabi is a dream come true for young adventurers — a world of turquoise waters, limestone cliffs, and endless outdoor fun. Kids can explore hidden beaches, kayak through secret lagoons, and snorkel among colourful fish, while families set off on island-hopping escapades and sandbar picnics that feel straight out of a storybook. Back on land, there’s plenty to keep curious minds and creative hands busy — from Thai craft and cooking workshops to nature walks and beach treasure hunts at Phulay Bay, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve. Evenings bring a touch of magic, with fire shows, starlit barbecues, and the sound of waves echoing through the night.