Top 5 Things to Do in Abu Dhabi on Diwali
This Diwali Celebrate the festival of lights with family-friendly dinners, staycations and more across the capital
Mumbai: This Diwali, Experience Abu Dhabi invites families to make unforgettable memories with unique celebrations and experiences happening all across the city. From vibrant exhibitions and international icons in concerts to festive meals and staycations, there’s something for every family to see, do and discover – all in one easy to reach destination.
If you’re looking to plan your Diwali itinerary, here are some of the things to look forward to in the city:
1. Savour festive flavours
Food is at the heart of every festivity, and this Diwali Abu Dhabi has something for every taste. Families can enjoy a Diwali Mela at Martabaan by Hemant Oberoi, festive menus at Zeera by Buddha-Bar or experience the Festival of Lights at 28 Degrees, Bab Al Nojoum Hudayriyat Island, complete with traditional decor including rangolis and diyas, and a dedicated Diwali menu every weekend in October. With everything from Indian thalis to playful fusion dishes, Abu Dhabi’s dining scene is as diverse as it is full of flavour.
2. Cheer for top athletes
This Diwali, watch some of the most exciting sporting events in Abu Dhabi, as October sees UFC 321, UAE Warriors and the KMBZ Championship bringing fans closer to the action and creating high-energy experiences for the whole family.
3. Watch international stars take the stage
Music fills the air this festive season, with performances from Andre Rieu and Atif Aslam. From classical melodies to Bollywood hits by one of India’s favourite voices, Abu Dhabi’s concerts promise an entertaining evening for every music lover.
4. Enjoy a Diwali staycation
Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island makes it easy to immerse yourself in Diwali celebrations with vibrant decor, live entertainment and Indian cooking stations. Enjoy an evening Diwali brunch at Graphos Social Kitchen or opt for the special in-room dining menu. With welcome drinks and children under 12 dining for free, it’s a celebration for the whole family.
5. Discover the Mamluks at Louvre Abu Dhabi
Add a cultural highlight to your Diwali getaway with Mamluks: Legacy of an Empire at Louvre Abu Dhabi, on view from 17 September 2025 to 25 January 2026. Featuring more than 270 artworks from around the world, the exhibition brings to life the heritage of one of the Islamic world’s most influential dynasties, offering an inspiring blend of discovery and learning in the heart of Saadiyat Cultural District.
