Top 5 Things to Do in Abu Dhabi on Diwali

Mumbai: This Diwali, Experience Abu Dhabi invites families to make unforgettable memories with unique celebrations and experiences happening all across the city. From vibrant exhibitions and international icons in concerts to festive meals and staycations, there’s something for every family to see, do and discover – all in one easy to reach destination.

If you’re looking to plan your Diwali itinerary, here are some of the things to look forward to in the city:

1. Savour festive flavours

Food is at the heart of every festivity, and this Diwali Abu Dhabi has something for every taste. Families can enjoy a Diwali Mela at Martabaan by Hemant Oberoi, festive menus at Zeera by Buddha-Bar or experience the Festival of Lights at 28 Degrees, Bab Al Nojoum Hudayriyat Island, complete with traditional decor including rangolis and diyas, and a dedicated Diwali menu every weekend in October. With everything from Indian thalis to playful fusion dishes, Abu Dhabi’s dining scene is as diverse as it is full of flavour.