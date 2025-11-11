Top 11 ORR Routes in Hyderabad You Need to Know Before You Travel

If you've ever been to Hyderabad, chances are that you've used the Outer Ring Road (ORR) at some point during your travels. But with so many exits and so much to see in the city, it can be challenging to figure out what route to take to get to your desired destination.

For a faster and smarter travel experience, here's a guide on which ORR exit leads to where:

1. Mrugavani National Park - Exit 14 (Tukkaguda)

Whether it's from the park's watch tower, on a walk, or on a safari ride, Mrugavani is a great place to spot deer and peacocks, along with other native flora and fauna.

2. Kistareddypet Lake & Bird Spot - Exit 3 (Patancheru)

Housing both resident and migratory bird species, Kistareddypet is a birdwatcher's paradise. Just sit by the lake and keep your eyes peeled for the visiting flamingoes, sandpipers, black-winged stilts, and more.

3. Koheda Gutta Hilltop Trek - Exit 11 (Pedda Amerbet)

Located on the outskirts of the city, this hilltop gives people a nice, picturesque view of Hyderabad's landscape - especially during a cool, misty morning.

4. Shamshabad Airport View Point - Exit 16 (Shamshabad)

If you've ever been to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, you know that witnessing the city lights in the middle of the night is a scene straight out of a movie. Watch the planes fly by on a late-night drive, a favourite local pastime.

5. Shamirpet Lake & Deer Park - Exit 7 (Shamirpet)

Known for its scenic beauty and recreational activities, this park is a popular tourist destination on the outskirts of Secunderabad. From boating, spotting wildlife, and birdwatching, Shamirpet Park makes for a peaceful, calming afternoon.

6. Taramati Baradari - Exit 10 (Taramatipet)

Dating back to the 17th century, this historical sarai offers a glimpse into the life of Ibrahim Quli Qutub Shah, the fourth Sultan, and his courtesan Taramati. It's a quint little charming place, especially for a date.

7. Chilkur Balaji Temple - Exit 18 (TSPA)

Hailed as the 'Visa Temple', it is believed that devotees who offer prayers at the Chilkur Balaji Temple will successfully move abroad. After their wishes are granted, devotees return to the temple and express gratitude for the Lord's blessings.

8. Kanha Shanti Vanam - Exit 15 (Pedda Golconda)

Amongst the trees, amidst the serenity, visitors can roam the "Heartfulness" campus, participating in sunrise yoga, nature walks, and more.

9. Pochampally Lake - Exit 11 (Pedda Amberpet)

In 2021, Pochampally was declared one of the "Best Tourism Villages" in the world by the United Nations World Tourism Organisation. While tourists visit for its handloom parks and history with land reforms, the lakes offer a quiet space to breathe and take in the scenery.

10. Rachakonda Fort - Exit 11 (Pedda Amberpet)

From ancient stonewalls to expansive valleys, Rachakonda is the place to go for a half-day hike. Keep a lookout for the medieval Hindu architecture of the Recherla King Anapotanayaka at the fort

11. Osman Sagar - Exit 18A (Narsingi)

Once a reservoir built by the last Nizam for drinking water and flood prevention, this lake is now a popular destination for picnicking, boating, and the like. Visit during sunset to experience an incredibly picturesque view.





The article has been authored by Tejasree Kallakrinda, an intern at Deccan Chronicle