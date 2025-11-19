‘To Heal Others, I Must First Care For Myself’

For most people, a cardiologist is someone who fixes hearts. But for Dr A Sai Ravi Shankar, HoD and Senior Consultant, Cardiologist, the journey begins much earlier—long before a patient enters his consultation room. “As a cardiologist, my mission is to heal, protect, and strengthen the human heart,” he says. “Yet the irony remains—doctors often overlook their own health. I’ve realised that to be an effective healer, I must first embody the lifestyle I advocate.”

Movement as Medicine

Dr Ravi Shankar starts each day with one non-negotiable: Movement. “Badminton is my passion,” he shares. “It builds endurance, sharpens focus, and keeps my energy positive.” The sport, he says, keeps his mind agile and his body resilient—qualities essential for long, demanding hospital hours.

‘Nutrition Should Be Simple, Not Trendy’

When it comes to food, his philosophy is refreshingly uncomplicated. “I steer clear of restrictive diets,” he says. “Fresh, home-cooked meals—vegetables, fruits, lean proteins, whole grains—these are what truly nourish the heart.” He avoids smoking, junk food, and excessive sugar, emphasising discipline over deprivation. “Moderation works. Fads don’t,” he adds.

The Power of Small, Consistent Choices

“People think fitness requires dramatic changes. It doesn’t,” he stresses. “Small habits create big results.”

Compassion Heals Faster Than Medicine

He believes one thing matters as much as medical expertise: Empathy. “Patients remember reassurance more than procedures,” he says. “I make it a point to explain every step, because clarity reduces fear.”