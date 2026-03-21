The Viral Roaming Tiramisu Is Now In Hyderabad

Tiramisu, the beloved Italian dessert, is crafted from coffee-soaked ladyfingers (savoiardi) layered with a luscious cream of egg yolks, mascarpone, and a dusting of cocoa powder. Originating in north-eastern Italy during the 1960s, this indulgent treat has since become a global icon, celebrated for its delicate balance of flavors and textures.

In recent years, tiramisu has experienced a remarkable surge in popularity across India. Once considered an “exotic” delicacy reserved for upscale restaurants, it has now entered the mainstream, delighting dessert lovers in urban centers. Its rise has been fueled not only by its timeless appeal but also by cultural trends and social media.

March 21st is often recognized as Tiramisu Day, symbolically marking the arrival of spring. A viral phenomenon such as the Tiramisu Cake Challenge and playful innovations like the roaming tiramisu have further amplified its reach, giving the dessert a fresh, informal identity. These trends have transformed tiramisu from a refined Italian classic into a fun, accessible indulgence that resonates with a new generation of food enthusiasts.

Roaming Tiramisu is a popular interactive dessert trend for events, where waiters or "ushers" serve freshly prepared, creamy espresso-soaked tiramisu directly to guests, often from specially designed trays. This dessert trend, which has been widely circulating across social media in cities like Dubai, Australia, and Italy, has now finally arrived in Hyderabad. The viral Roaming Tiramisu concept has been introduced in the city by Sweet Petite, a Hyderabad-based home bakery. We had a chance to speak to the founder of Sweet Petite, Ruchi Rai Agarwal, about Tiramisu, desserts in India, and also about the arrival of The Roaming Tiramisu in India.

Can you explain what tiramisu is? And why is it gaining popularity in India?

Tiramisu is a classic Italian dessert made with layers of coffee-soaked ladyfinger biscuits (savoiardi) and a rich, creamy filling finished with cocoa powder. The bakery has recreated the dessert while maintaining its signature taste without using eggs or alcohol. The taste of Tiramisu is what makes it unique. It is a blend of strong coffee, creamy mascarpone, and cocoa, making it creamy and rich, giving it a unique taste. That is why it is gaining popularity in India.

Why did you choose to do the Roaming Tiramisu trend? What makes it so special?

We started this recently as we wanted to provide a different experience for our customers. People are used to ordering and eating tiramisu; we wanted to give a different experience where everything is on the spot.

What makes the Roaming Tiramisu trend so different? Why do you choose to serve it this way, unlike the conventional way?

The experience brings a live dessert element to weddings, parties, and special events, where tiramisu is served fresh to guests in a roaming style. The version offered by Sweet Petite is also completely eggless and alcohol-free, making it suitable for a wider range of guests. In a conventional setting, you would order the tiramisu as a dessert, but over here, you are getting it on the spot and are able to see the ingredients that make the Tiramisu. This experience brings authentic, artisanal Italian dessert directly to the crowd, making it a unique and interactive experience.

Since when did you start the Roaming Tiramisu trend?

This trend was already popular in Dubai, Australia, and Italy; we have brought this trend to India recently. People have been watching this concept on social media for quite some time, but it wasn’t available in Hyderabad. In recent times, celebrations and weddings here are becoming grander; we felt this was an experience people in the city would enjoy. And that is why Sweet Petite has brought the Roaming Tiramisu to the city.

What’s the hardest part about making a delicate dessert like Tiramisu while being on the move?

The major difficulty about managing the roaming tiramisu is ‘refilling.’ As you are constantly with it and serving, while making it you may face the problem of a shortage of items and refilling.

Apart from the Tiramisu, are there any other desserts to check out at Sweet Petite?

Of course, we have custom cakes, pastries, and many other desserts. We also do eggless desserts, even Tiramisu, unlike others, which is alcohol-free. This makes our deserts suitable for a wider range of guests. Even the roaming tiramisu is not limited to only Tiramisu but can be done for a wide range of desserts, depending on the event and the client’s preference.

Thank you for talking to us.

Yeah, thank you! Sweet Petite has two major branches, one in Kompally and one in Jubilee Hills. The roaming Tiramisu is our latest initiative. The experience starts at approximately ₹12,000–₹15,000 per tray, with each tray serving around 25–30 people.

The interactive experience of the Roaming Tiramisu is a must on Tiramisu Day!

This interview was conducted and written by Satvik AVP, an intern with Deccan Chronicle.