Tim Hortons Opens India’s 30th store in Hyderabad to celebrate fusion of global taste & tradition

Hyderabad: Tim Hortons®, the beloved coffee chain, is delighted to announce its much-anticipated entry into the vibrant city of Hyderabad with the opening of its newest location. This marks a significant milestone of 30 stores for the Tim Hortons® brand in India as it continues its expansion and brings its renowned coffee and delectable treats to the Indian market.

Picture Source : DC

The newest store is launching in Inorbit Mall, Hyderabad, located in the heart of Hitec City. Tim Hortons®Hyderabad offers an inviting ambiance where guests can indulge in an array of freshly brewed coffee, flavorfulsummer coolers along withmade-to-order food options such as the savoury Cheese Melts &Piadinas.Drawing inspiration from the rich local artistry, the outlet will showcase unique architectural elements reminiscent of the famed Cheriyal scroll paintings. These intricate designs reflect the motifs nativeto Telangana, inviting consumers to immerse themselves in the region's cultural heritage.

Tarun Jain, CEO, Tim Hortons® India added to the excitement, says, “Hyderabad's rich heritage and warm hospitality resonate deeply with our brand values, and we are thrilled to introduce our signature blends and delectable treats to the discerning palates of this city. We look forward to creating memorable moments and forging lasting connections with every guest who walks through our doors in Hyderabad.”

Embracing Hyderabad's reputation as a city that blends tradition with modernity, the store will open its doors to consumers starting from 3rdMay at 5 PM in Inorbit Mall, Cyberabad.Experience the magic of Tim Hortons® as we welcome you to our newest destination in the heart of Hyderabad.