This World Tourism Day Heritage Meets Nature in Ras Al Khaimah

Surrounded by the ochre-hued mountains in the northernmost Emirate of the UAE, lies Ras Al Khaimah, where history is not confined to glass cases or dusty books—it lives under open skies. It’s etched into coral-stone walls and echoed in the footsteps of seafarers and pearl divers. This World Tourism Day, as the United Nations spotlights Tourism and Sustainable Transformation, the Nature Emirate invites culturally curious and the slow travellers to walk through 7,000 years of history and discover how heritage and nature can coexist in harmony.



Shadows of a Glorious Past Begin your journey at Dhayah Fort, which rises above arid mountains and fertile dates wadi. As a strategic vantage point, it once defended against invading forces in the 19th century. Today, it is on the UNESCO World Heritage Tentative List and is the only hilltop fort still standing in the UAE. 239 stone steps later, you can reach its ramparts that offer 360-degree views of a dramatic natural palette—where sea, lush oasis, and the Jebel Jais Mountain seem to meet.

Dhayah Fort, Ras Al Khaimah

Just 15 kilometres away is Shimal, where Bronze Age relics lie scattered like sentinels of time. Extending along the foothills of the Ru’us-al-Jabal mountains for over 3 km, it is characterised by gravel plains with acacia forests. Dating back over 4,000 years, these form one of the region’s most significant archaeological troves. The site has hundreds of prehistoric settlements and a medieval palace, which once sat at the confluence of an ancient trade route between the Arabian Gulf and the Indian Ocean. Stand among them, and it’s easy to imagine a world of caravans, chieftains, and traders who once called it home.

Next on your itinerary should be Al Jazeera Al Hamra, an erstwhile pearling village, where the Emirate’s soul truly reveals itself. This well-preserved village features salt-streaked coral brick homes, souqs, wind towers, and mosques that whisper tales of merchants and divers who thrived here before the oil boom transformed the nation’s destiny. As you walk through its quiet alleys, you feel like a guest at the intersection of past and present.

Living Heritage on Waters A visit to Suwaidi Pearls in Al Rams is a journey into the heart of Ras Al Khaimah’s maritime history and cultural identity. Founded by Abdulla Rashed Al Suwaidi in 2004 to honour his pearl-diving grandfather, this is the UAE’s only operational cultured pearl farm. Get on board a traditional dhow for a tour across a lagoon flanked by Al Hajar Mountains and mangroves. Guided by expert locals, you can learn about age-old diving techniques and check out a traditional diver’s tools, including the trader’s box or bish‑takh‑tah, ancient maps, turtle shell nose clip, and antique telescope. You also get to open oysters in a live demonstration. And if you are lucky, you might find a pearl.

Suwaidi Pearl Traditional Boat, Ras Al Khaimah



A Festival Etched in Earth and Art Every winter, the Ras Al Khaimah Art Festival breathes life into the historic Al Jazeera Al Hamra, transforming its coral-stone alleys and wind towers into a vibrant open-air gallery. What began in 2013 as a three-day gathering has evolved into the Emirate’s flagship cultural celebration, attracting over 45,000 visitors from around the world. The 2025 edition welcomed 200 local and international artists to explore the theme of Memory through various art forms. In 2026 (16 January-15 February), the festival will ascend to a Biennale scale around the theme of Civilizations – A Journey Through Time & Culture, bringing together artists from over 30 countries to showcase visual arts, sculpture, installations, and film screenings in one of the UAE’s most evocative heritage settings.

Ras Al Khaimah Art Festival



History in Every Bite In Ras Al Khaimah, culture is not only seen and heard—it’s tasted. Head to Skeek or Eayshat Al Awal, restaurants offering traditional Emirati cuisine. Enjoy local favourites like rigag, muhala, balaleet, khameer, and chebab bread with karak chai in a welcoming space. Spend an evening at Camp 1770, the highest camp in the UAE, where you can join guided hikes or a serene sunset walk before enjoying authentic mountain-tribe dishes such as mandi and luqaimat—an experience unlike any other. This is where fresh mountain air meets the breathtaking colours Ras Al Khaimah sunsets is famed for.

Luqaimat, Ras Al Khaimah