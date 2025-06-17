This Summer, Pick Your Own Harvest and Dine at Dusk at Seb’s Farm, RAAYA by Atmosphere

Step back into a time of exploration and wonder, when Seb, a spirited adventurer, set sail in search of solace amidst the lush, tropical beauty of the Maldives. His journey led him to a secluded island, where he planted the seeds of a dream that would one day become RAAYA by Atmosphere. Today, Seb’s Farm is the beating heart of that dream: a thriving, sustainable sanctuary where guests can experience farm-to-folk dining in its purest form.









However, the experience doesn’t end at the table. It goes further through immersive, educational activities designed to inspire and connect. A highlight of this is the Harvest-to-Plate Dinner, where the day begins with a hands-on morning harvest.



Guests gather fresh ingredients straight from the farm and return at dusk for a thoughtfully curated dinner, paired with fine wines. Complementing this are guided farm tours and family-friendly, farm-to-table lunches that spotlight seasonal produce and the freshest catch of the day from local fishermen.

The menu offers a diverse range of options with a special focus on vegan cuisine, featuring dishes like Roasted Pumpkin and the Homegrown Beet Tossed, beautifully paired with Villa Antinori Toscana, Italy. Guests may also add fish or meat based on their preferences, while those seeking vegetarian fare can request customised preparations. To end on a sweet note, indulgent desserts such as the Kanamadhu Chocolate Fudge and Ivory Coconut Mousse promise a memorable finish.

Seb’s Farm is a story of stewardship, simplicity, and soulful connection with nature, something that stems from the core of RAAYA by Atmosphere. The resort is designed to rejuvenate the spirit. Tropical ambience, laid-back luxury, and meaningful experiences come together to create a one-of-a-kind Maldivian escape that is as inspiring as it is unforgettable.