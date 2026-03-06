The Westin Hyderabad Offers Unique Brunch Experience for Women’s Day

This Women’s Day, The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace invites guests to celebrate the strength, ambition, and grace with two thoughtfully curated brunch experiences on Sunday, 8 March 2026, from 12:30 PM to 4:00 PM.

At Prego at The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace, the Women’s Day brunch, themed “Her Power. Her Journey,” is a celebration of ambition and achievement. Guests can enjoy a refined dining experience complemented by live culinary counters and thoughtful celebratory touches that honour the grace and strength of today’s women.

Meanwhile, Seasonal Tastes at The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace presents “Celebrate Her Spirit,” an inspiring brunch that brings together vibrant flavours and a festive ambience. The experience features an indulgent signature brunch spread along with a special Women’s Day dessert showcase, creating a warm and memorable setting to appreciate and celebrate women and their accomplishments.

With distinctive culinary experiences across both venues, the celebrations at The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace promise an afternoon dedicated to recognising and honouring the women who inspire us every day.

Event Details

Date: Sunday, 8 March 2026

Time: 12:30 PM – 4:00 PM

Venues:

Prego at The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace

Seasonal Tastes at The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace