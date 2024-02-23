Must do Activities in Saudi this Winter

Get ready for over 17,000 activities and events tailored to impress every type of traveller! Start by locking down your dates and choose from over 275 flights operating from India. Next, it’s time to start planning your itinerary. Fret not! We’ve got you covered, here's a list of all the activities that need to be on your bucket list.Running until March 9, Balad Al Fan will be held under the theme ‘Past Forward’ in Al Balad, Jeddah. The festival will feature four art exhibitions, music programmes, theatrical performances, local culinary experiences, and interactive events for school children. Translated as The Town, Al Balad is the historical centre of Jeddah and dates back to the seventh century. Designed as an ancient trading port and gateway for pilgrims visiting Makkah, it is renowned for its labyrinth of streets and alleyways as well as traditional buildings constructed from coral stones.At the backdrop of sunset featuring beautiful hues of orange, pink and gold, Saudi offers a mesmerizing experience of stargazing and allows you to enjoy dinner with your loved ones in the ancient AlUla desert amid archaeological wonders until March 9.Bujairi Park, a lush oasis next to the UNESCO World Heritage Site, will be transformed into 'Layali Diriyah', an open-air wonderland engulfed by palm trees. Running until March 10, the visitors will get a chance to wander along the illuminated walkways to explore local and international contemporary art and designs, and top dining destinations and enjoy live musical and theatrical performances.Visit At-Turaif’s Horse Arena to marvel at a live demonstration of the majestic Arabian Horse, an ancient breed believed to be traceable across the Arabian Peninsula for five millennia. Taking place in Diriyah until March 8, the event is held every Thursday and Friday between 5-11 pm. Visitors are also offered a chance to visit the Arabian Horse Gallery to discover about the Arabian Horse’s distinctive features and its link to the history of Diriyah and Saudi culture.From February 9 to March 2, artworks from celebrated local and international artists will dot the landscape of AlUla as part of the annual art festival. AlUla, a living museum that holds 200,000 years of largely unexplored human history, will feature exhibitions, street art tours, cinema screenings and live performances.Immerse yourselves in a global adventure like never before at Boulevard World in Riyadh! This year’s extravaganza is nothing short of a magical experience for its visitors as it is set to feature meticulously crafted re-creations of 13 of the world’s most iconic places including Egypt’s pyramids, the Arc de Triomphe and Hollywood. Tapping into Barbie-mania, World of Barbie zone is not to be missed at Boulevard World. It’s a pink Malibu dream featuring a children's play area, kid's music production studio, and Barbie TV station. Another element of Boulevard World that will add on to the magical experience is the, Disney castle, which is hosting live musical performances and shows, with five zones – Encanto, Aladdin, the Lion King, The Little Mermaid, and Frozen.It has never been easier to visit Saudi! Their eVisa program now includes 63 countries and the free 96-hour stopover visa, is another great way to experience Saudi, if passing through. The air connectivity between India and Saudi has also seen significant growth with a seat capacity of over 70,000 per week through 7 national and Indian carriers like SAUDIA, FlyNas, Air India, Air India Express, Indigo Airlines, Spice Jet, and Vistara.So, pack your bags, grab your buddies, and let's make this winter one to remember!