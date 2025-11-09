The Staple Leaf in Every Kitchen

Coriander has a special place in Indian cuisine. Fresh green dhania is a fragrant herb with numerous culinary uses and health benefits. Coriander is an inseparable part of our cuisine, from chutneys, parathas, to raitas. This humble green adds freshness to cuisine, elevating any dish. Even Coriander seeds are added as a tempering spice by frying them in hot oil to add aroma to any pickles, dals, and gravies. Celebrity Chef Ranveer Brar loves coriander and has stated in an interview, “No Indian dish is complete without coriander.”

A Kitchen Staple

Be it dal, kadhi, vegetable gravy, chicken, fritters, or even beverages, coriander leaves can be incorporated into many preparations. It’s used in parathas, chillas, poha, uthappam, muthiya, etc. “In Maharashtra’s Kothimbir Vadi is made with fresh dhania, and in Kashmir, they make Dhaniwal Korma. Karnataka has Kottambari Soppu Tambuli, a soothing yoghurt preparation made with coriander leaves and coconut. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana feature Kothimeera Pachadi, a fiery chutney, while Tamil Nadu’s Kothamalli Thokku offers a tangy, slightly spicy preserve of coriander leaves. Haryana’s Hara Dhaniya choliya combines green chickpeas with coriander leaves and spice powders to create a curry,” says Chef Reetu Uday Kugaji, Culinary Expert & Chef Consultant.

Coriander -Star Ingredient

Coriander is a global spice. It adapts effortlessly whether used fresh, as seeds, or in powder form. The fresh leaves bring brightness, while the seeds and powder add warmth and depth. “It’s amazing how

one ingredient can do so much, whether it’s seasoning a curry, finishing a salad,

or making any plate inviting,” says Nikita Varma, Culinary Consultant & Content Creator from Delhi.

Coriander is not the same as cilantro. Cilantro refers only to the fresh leaves, while coriander encompasses the entire plant in its many versatile forms. “It has evolved from a simple garnish to a star ingredient, inspiring chefs. Coriander adds balance, a hint of freshness, aroma, and a layer of complexity that lingers in green coriander noodles, coriander soup, coriander rice risotto, hummus, breads, cookies, and even smoothies. It bridges savoury and sweet with ease. It’s not just an herb or a spice anymore; it’s a creative canvas for modern gastronomy,” states Anurag Bainola, Executive Chef, La Estoria, Goa IHCL.

Coriander Microgreens

Ancient wisdom is finding its place in modern wellness. These days, coriander microgreens are popular for their cooling properties and are used for garnishing on both non-vegetarian and vegetarian dishes. “Sprinkle coriander microgreens over mixed greens, fruits, nuts, and seeds for added nutrition. Use them as a topping to add vibrant colour to any salad. Add coriander microgreens to sandwiches, wraps or in stir-fries, soups and smoothies,” says Chef Reetu.

Nutritional Benefits

Coriander may look humble, but it’s a superfood in disguise. “Coriander is a healing herb that supports digestion, blood sugar, liver health, and skin from within. It is rich in vitamins A, C, K, folate, iron, calcium, magnesium, and potassium. Its chlorophyll and natural compounds improve liver function. Coriander helps improve insulin sensitivity, metabolism and cortisol modulation. The natural oils in coriander calm the stomach and reduce acidity. In functional nutrition, coriander is often called a system balancer. It supports gut, liver, hormones, and skin,” states Nikita More, Dietician, Functional Nutritionist.

During the monsoon, eat it cooked or well-washed to avoid stomach infections. Today, people are realising the age-old benefits of dhania. A teaspoon of coriander seeds soaked overnight and boiled makes a gentle detox drink that helps in reducing acidity, cholesterol, and insulin resistance.

Go Green With Envy

Coriander Risotto (Anurag Bainola, Executive Chef, La Estoria, Goa IHCL)

Ingredients

• 1 cup Arborio rice

• 1 onion, finely chopped

• 3 tbsp olive oil

• 4 cups vegetable or chicken stock

• ¼ cup coriander leaves, along with stems.

• 1 tbsp coriander seeds, toasted and crushed

• 2 cloves of garlic

• 2 tbsp grated Parmesan cheese

• Salt and black pepper to taste

• 1 tbsp lemon juice

• Few corianders leave for garnish

Method

1. Blend coriander, garlic, lemon juice and a tablespoon of olive oil into a smooth paste. In a pan, heat the remaining olive oil, add onions and sauté until translucent.

2. Stir in Arborio rice and toast for 2 minutes until the grains are glossy. Gradually

add warm stock, stirring continuously. Continue for 20 minutes until creamy.

3. Stir in the coriander purée, crushed coriander seeds, cheese, salt, and pepper. Garnish

with a drizzle of olive oil, lemon and coriander leaves.

UN-BE-LEAF-ABLE

Chef Ranveer Brar has started a petition on Change.org to give Dhaniya 'the glory it deserves' by calling for it to be designated the 'National herb of India.’

Northamber Vadi (Fresh Coriander Leaves Vadi) (Courtesy Chef Reetu Uday Kagaji, culinary expert and chef consultant)

Ingredients

• Coriander leaves-1 cup finely chopped

• Ginger-green chilli pastes -1 tsp

• Bengal gram flour - ½ cup

• Rice flour -1 tbsp

• Coriander powder -1 tsp

• Red chilli powder - 1 tsp

• Turmeric powder -1 tsp

• Garam masala powder - ½ tsp

• Cumin powder - ½ tsp

• Lemon juice -1 tsp

• Salt - to taste

• Sugar - ½ tsp

• Sesame oil - 1 tsp

• Roasted peanuts, coarsely ground - 2 tsp

• White sesame seeds -2 tsp (plus 1 tsp for sprinkling)

• Asafoetida - a pinch

• Refined Oil - for greasing and frying.

• Water

Method

1. In a bowl, combine coriander leaves and ginger-green chilli paste. Add gram flour, rice flour, coriander powder, red chilli powder, turmeric powder, garam masala and cumin powder. Add lemon juice, salt, sugar, sesame oil, peanuts, sesame seeds and asafoetida. Mix thoroughly to form an even blend.

2. Gradually add water to make a firm yet pliable dough. Shape the dough into

a cylindrical roll. Pour water into a steamer, grease a steel plate with oil,

place the roll on it and steam for 12 minutes. Allow these Vadis to cool before cutting round slices.

3. Heat oil in a non-stick pan, place the Vadis and sprinkle some sesame seeds. Shallow-fry on medium heat until both sides are golden and crisp. Serve hot.

Dhaniya Aloo (Fresh Coriander Baby Potatoes)

(Chef Nikita Varma, Culinary consultant and content creator)

Ingredients

• 500 g baby potatoes

• 250 g fresh coriander leaves

• 2–garlic cloves

• 5– green chillies

• 1 tsp ginger-garlic paste

• 1 tsp red chilli powder

• 1 tsp coriander powder

• Salt To Taste

• ½ tsp turmeric powder

• Oil for frying and cooking

Method

1. Wash and peel the baby potatoes. Deep fry them until golden and crisp. Set aside on tissue paper to drain oil.

2. In a blender, blend fresh coriander leaves, garlic cloves, and green chillies to a smooth paste. Heat 2 tbsp of oil in a pan. Add ginger-garlic paste and sauté chilli powder, Dhaniya powder, and turmeric.

3. Pour the coriander paste and sauté until it thickens, and add the fried baby potatoes and toss well. Cook for 5 minutes on a low flame to let the flavours soak in.

Easy Tips

Use Coriander to elevate any dish (Courtesy Chef Nikita Varma | Culinary Consultant & Content Creator)

• Mix chopped dhania, lemon juice, and a pinch of salt. Use it as a perfect finishing touch for dals, khichdi, or veggies.

• Blend coriander with green chilli, garlic, lemon juice and oil. Use this flavour-packed green masala to marinate chicken, paneer or tofu.

• Lightly mash coriander leaves and infuse them in warm ghee or olive oil. Pour this aromatic oil over soups, curries, or roasted vegetables for fragrance.

• Add a pinch of coriander powder to chilled mocktails or lemonades with a hint of mint; it

adds an earthy flavour to a lemon-coriander cooler or cucumber-mint mocktail.