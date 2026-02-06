Bengaluru Set to Host India’s Inaugural Multidisciplinary Immersive Festival

The Sixth Sense is set to reimagine India’s creative and cultural landscape as the country’s first and largest multidisciplinary immersive festival, blending art, music, technology, and nature into a single transformative experience. Scheduled from 5th to 22nd February 2026, the festival has been two years in the making and is curated by Swordfish, the creative agency behind India’s greenest circular music festival, Echoes of Earth.

Conceived for a generation that lives at the intersection of the digital and natural worlds, the festival will be held at Alembic City, Whitefield, Bengaluru—a 60-year-old iconic glass factory integrating adaptive reuse, industrial design, sustainability, and heritage. Spread across 200,000+ sq. ft. of this historic industrial site, The Sixth Sense unfolds through large-scale digital installations, spatial sound performances, interactive environments, and participatory workshops. Each experience is shaped by artists, technologists, designers, and musicians working together across disciplines, with curiosity, care, and the planet at the heart of it all.

Commenting on the upcoming edition, Roshan Netalkar, Founder & Director of Echoes of Earth and Swordfish, shared: “For the first time in India, we are inviting a community of tech artists and designers into a space imagined as a home for experimentation, conversation, and collective discovery. It brings together creators we deeply admire, people who are sharing ideas and shaping how technology and art are experienced today. For us, The Sixth Sense represents a shift in how we engage and interact. As technology increasingly shapes our future, immersive experiences are becoming one of the most powerful ways to understand complex subjects through emotion, touch, and presence. This festival is our way of exploring experiences that are not just observed, but felt, questioned, and co-created.”

Udit Amin, Managing Director, Alembic Global Holdings SA, said, “The Sixth Sense Immersive Showcase represents a powerful intersection of art, technology, and human experience. At Alembic City, our vision has always been to cultivate environments that inspire connection, innovation, and cultural exchange. Hosting India’s first and largest multidisciplinary immersive showcase is a natural extension of that mission. This collaboration marks the beginning of a vibrant cultural movement at Alembic City, and we look forward to many more experiences that challenge perceptions and spark imagination.”

Lalindra Amarasekara of Visual Art & Experiences Group (VAEG), Sri Lanka, is the Technical Director for The Sixth Sense showcase, providing technical direction for the experience.

Headlining the immersive showcase is a carefully curated lineup of global artists whose work sits at the intersection of sound, story, and experimentation, shaping experiences that are felt as much as they are heard





14 February 2026 | Saturday

Barker · Batavia Collective · Secret Guest (UK)

The opening night sets the tone with forward-thinking electronic music and deep immersive energy. British-born, Berlin-based artist Barker brings his signature kick-less, hypnotic approach to ambient dance music, reshaping how rhythm and movement are experienced on the floor.

Jakarta-based Batavia Collective (BTVC) will follow with long-form, uninterrupted live electronic sets with no fixed setlist, allowing the music to unfold in real time. Rooted in broken rhythms, restrained techno, and deep bass pressure, their performance responds instinctively to the space and the crowd, creating a shared, evolving dancefloor moment. Rounding off the night is a Secret Guest from the UK, whose performance adds an element of surprise and anticipation





15 February 2026 | Sunday

Niladri Kumar × Vieux Farka Touré

This rare collaboration brings together two deeply rooted yet boundary-pushing musical voices. A fifth-generation sitar virtuoso and inventor of the electric Zitar, Niladri Kumar reimagines Indian classical music for contemporary audiences. Often called The Hendrix of the Sahara, Vieux Farka Touré carries forward the legacy of Malian desert blues while shaping a modern global sound. Together, their performance unfolds as a powerful cross-cultural dialogue where heritage, rhythm, and innovation intertwine.





21 February 2026 | Saturday

Max Cooper| Also featuring Panelia

Electronic composer, multidisciplinary artist, and former scientist Max Cooper delivers a live experience where intricate electronic composition meets immersive visual storytelling. Blending sound, science, and emotion, his performance becomes a cinematic sensory journey that expands how music can be felt, seen, and experienced.





22 February 2026 | Sunday

Luke Slater| Also featuring Audio Units

Closing the immersive showcase, Luke Slater stands as one of Britain’s most enduring and influential electronic musicians, with over three decades at the forefront of techno’s evolution. Known for his chameleonic approach across aliases such as Planetary Assault Systems, L.B. Dub Corp, and 7th Plain, Slater moves seamlessly between driving dancefloor energy and deeper experimental soundscapes. His performance brings a sense of legacy, precision, and raw underground power, grounding the festival’s final night in both history and forward momentum.

Among the Artech immersive showcase, festival-goers can look forward to a series of groundbreaking installations and experiences that merge art, technology, and nature:

Adrift – Media artist Sasha Kojjio and creative producer Alisa Davydova (Barcelona-based Metanoeia Studio)

Powered by a custom generative algorithm simulating melting glaciers, this audiovisual installation will immerse audiences in a contemplative landscape, reflecting the fragility of nature and humanity’s imprint on the planet.

The Banyan Tree – Production Designer & New Media Artist Stephen Bontly

Emerging from Bengaluru’s Alembic City glass factory, this commissioned installation will fuse light, sound, and technology to explore humanity’s relationship with the natural world. Visitors will be invited to engage with the intelligence and resilience symbolised by the Banyan Tree in Indian culture.

Sounds of the Ocean – Ocean artist & composer Joshua Sam Miller and co-director Elise Lein

An award-winning, immersive experience that blends art, music, and mindfulness, transporting audiences into a serene underwater world guided by the sounds of whales and dolphins. Recognised as an official UN Ocean Decade Activity, the installation has travelled across 26 countries—from COP28 to Burning Man—and contributes to ocean conservation through global non-profit partnerships.

LUXE – Composer & sound/visual artist Tatsuru Arai (Japan)

Making its India premiere, LUXE explores light as energy, life force, and artistic medium. Through algorithmic visuals and generative sound, the installation traces radiant energy from cosmic illumination to digital intelligence, inviting viewers into a sensory space where light becomes a bridge between worlds.

Waterfall Whispers – Visual and new media artist Nicolas Michel (Milkorva, Paris)

This immersive debut transforms flowing water from the artist’s native Cantal region into evolving digital forms through generative processes, light, and sound. Fragmenting and recomposing in real time, these liquid landscapes reveal water as memory, movement, and quiet testimony to ecological cycles.

SIGNALS – New media collective Ephemereal Tomorrow (Riccardio Torresi, Asako Fujimoto, Maxime Lethelier)

Signals is an audiovisual installation inspired by bat echolocation and synesthetic intelligence, exploring how sound, vibration, and perception shape the natural world. Processing in real-time, time-coded bat recordings—normally beyond human hearing—are translated into audible sound and visual form.Developed through a collaboration between bat researcher Rohit Chakravarty and multimedia editor Kartik Chandramouli, the work draws from research on how bats navigate, forage, and inhabit landscapes through sound, revealing hidden patterns of behaviour and ecology.

Superradiance – Multi-screen video and sound installation by Memo Akten & Katie Hofstadter

Blending film, performance, poetry, dance, and generative AI, Superradiance invites viewers to extend their bodily perception beyond the skin and into the living environment. The work explores embodiment, technology, and planetary consciousness, creating a visceral, intimate connection to the living planet.

The Mycelial Imagination- Cursorama (Yash Chandak) is an India-based media artist whose work explores the intersections of nature, technology, and metaphysics through generative visuals and immersive installations. His installation, The Mycelial Imagination, draws from the complex world of fungal mycelium, one of nature’s most advanced decentralised networks. Using light, sound, and form, the work invites audiences to step into an unseen system that senses, shares, and sustains life. Featuring mushroom artefacts by Nuvedo, the installation adds a tactile, material layer, encouraging visitors to experience what it means to be part of a living, interconnected ecosystem.

Bringing a global lens to the festival, The Sixth Sense marks a landmark collaboration with The NODE Institute (Germany), who will present India’s first-ever TouchDesigner sessions. As part of the immersive festival, this initiative builds bridges between India’s creative coding communities and global pioneers in digital art and experience design. Curated by The NODE Institute, the programme will feature beginner and advanced masterclasses, interactive panels, and sessions led by international experts, covering experience design, data visualisation, lighting, AI, and live visual performance. The workshops will run from 5–11 February, leading into the TouchDesigner Sessions India on 12 and 13 February.

With more than 35,000 explorers, creators, and dreamers expected to participate, The Sixth Sense is set to redefine India’s creative & cultural landscape, celebrating the confluence of art, music, science, and technology, and inspiring a renewed sense of curiosity, connection, and care for the planet.

February 5th-22nd, 2026Alembic City, Whitefield, Bengaluru