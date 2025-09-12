The Silent Killer on Your Plate: Tackling India’s Hidden Salt Crisis

India is facing an invisible but potentially dangerous epidemic—a silent epidemic that infiltrates our food and steadily eats away at our well-being.
The cause? Eating too much salt. While we understandably tend to think more about sugar, sugar-related chronic diseases, and sugar-related health issues, we all probably do not realize how much salt we are consuming beyond the meal-level salt that we add to our food in the kitchen or at the table. The reality is, for many of us, the amount of salt in our daily diet is far beyond the limit that has been classified as unhealthy consumption. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research's (ICMR) National Institute of Epidemiology, average Indians consume nearly 10 grams of salt a day which is double the recommended limit of 5 grams by the World Health Organization (WHO). This amount comprises not just the salt we add to foods when we prepare them, but also all the salt in processed foods, pickles and condiments, snacks, bakery items, instant noodles, chips, and restaurant food. This over- consumption of salt has literally fuelled an epidemic of high blood pressure; "the silent killer" High blood pressure is "silent" because it typically has no particular symptoms that are identifiable until the damage is significant. The recent studies of ICMR, demonstrate that nearly 1 in 4 adults in India has developed hypertension - and many adults were completely unaware they had developed hypertension until after they suffered from a heart attack or stroke.
“Patients in our outpatient departments are increasingly younger – in their 30s and 40s – and most of them present with high blood pressure and early signs of heart disease. Salt, one of the most prominent dietary culprits, plays a major role in this epidemic. The most unfortunate part is that many of these patients do not realize that too much salt is the issue; they don’t think they are at risk if they don’t add a lot of salt at the table! The truth is that most salt is already in packaged and prepared foods, and they are getting all the sodium they need and then some.”
“Even children are being introduced to high-salt foods early as well, usually through chips, processed snacks, and fast food. This undoubtedly primes the body for heart disease. At the same time, if something doesn’t change, we see a future where children begin developing lifestyle diseases.”
Salt contains sodium which is a mineral essential for the fluid balance in the body and proper nerve function. Anytime you have too much sodium, the body will hold water, which drives blood pressure up! Over time, high blood pressure leads to pressure on the arteries, heart, brain and kidneys leading to:
Heart attacks and heart failure
Strokes
Kidney disease and kidney failure
Osteoporosis (loss of calcium in urine)
Stomach cancer (high salt-linked dietary issues)
The reason salt is particularly dangerous is that the impact of salt is a slow, cumulative effect. A person may not know they have high blood pressure, because most people do not show any symptoms – they feel well; then they just suddenly have an event - heart attack, stroke. Low public awareness of sodium and the lack of labelling means that consumers have no way to know how much salt they are consuming on a daily basis.
Government & Public Action Needed
In response to this danger, ICMR and national public health experts are calling for a comprehensive national salt reduction strategy that includes:
Food industry regulation to decrease the use of salt in processed food
Mandatory front-of-pack labelling for sodium content
Public awareness campaigns that explain the risks of high salt intake
Nutrition education in schools and urban communities
Countries, such as the UK and Finland, have implemented successful national salt intake reduction strategies through working with the food industry and conducting strong public campaigns. India can implement a similar strategy with policy level changes and accountability.
Tips for Reducing the Salt You Eat - What Can You Do?
Read Food Labels - Sodium level of packaged foods should be assessed prior to purchasing
Cook at Home - You control the amount of salt that is added to food
Avoid Table Salt - You will get used to the natural taste of food
Use Herbs, Lemons, and Spices - They will add flavor without sodium
Limit Processed and Restaurant Foods - A major portion of hidden salt comes from processing and restaurants
Retrain Your Taste Buds - Reduce salt slowly so your body adjusts and notices it less The war against non-communicable diseases cannot be won without overcoming India's salt problem. This is not just about taste, health, and longevity - it is about preventing a major health disaster!
The silent killer is literally sitting on your plate in front of you! Time to take notice and take action.
The article has been authored by Dr. Amit Kumar, Associate Director & Head- Interventional Cardiology, Sarvodaya Hospital, Faridabad