The Silent Killer on Your Plate: Tackling India’s Hidden Salt Crisis

India is facing an invisible but potentially dangerous epidemic—a silent epidemic that infiltrates our food and steadily eats away at our well-being.

The cause? Eating too much salt. While we understandably tend to think more about sugar, sugar-related chronic diseases, and sugar-related health issues, we all probably do not realize how much salt we are consuming beyond the meal-level salt that we add to our food in the kitchen or at the table. The reality is, for many of us, the amount of salt in our daily diet is far beyond the limit that has been classified as unhealthy consumption. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research's (ICMR) National Institute of Epidemiology, average Indians consume nearly 10 grams of salt a day which is double the recommended limit of 5 grams by the World Health Organization (WHO). This amount comprises not just the salt we add to foods when we prepare them, but also all the salt in processed foods, pickles and condiments, snacks, bakery items, instant noodles, chips, and restaurant food. This over- consumption of salt has literally fuelled an epidemic of high blood pressure; "the silent killer" High blood pressure is "silent" because it typically has no particular symptoms that are identifiable until the damage is significant. The recent studies of ICMR, demonstrate that nearly 1 in 4 adults in India has developed hypertension - and many adults were completely unaware they had developed hypertension until after they suffered from a heart attack or stroke.