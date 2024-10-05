The Secret to Living a Long and Healthy Life: Uncovering the Blue Zones

Imagine waking up every morning feeling refreshed, energetic, and ready to take on the day. Imagine living a life free from chronic diseases, where your body and mind thrive well into old age. This isn’t just a fantasy; it’s a reality for people living in areas known as Blue Zones.



Executive Chef Amanna Raju of Novotel Hyderabad Airport has been inspired by the Blue Zones concept and its potential to transform lives. “People are now inclined towards longevity, and it’s the next chapter in healthy living,” he says. “The main aspect is whatever we put inside our body translates into the energy we use daily.”

Scattered across the globe, Blue Zones are regions where an unusually high percentage of people live to be 100 or older, maintaining their physical and mental vitality throughout their lives. These areas include Okinawa, Japan; Sardinia, Italy; Ikaria, Greece; Loma Linda, California; and Nicoya, Costa Rica.

Chef Raju’s research led him to author Dan Buettner, who identified the common denominators among Blue Zones: a predominantly plant-based diet, rich in complex carbohydrates, fruits, vegetables, and legumes. These diets are free from processed foods, added sugars, and unhealthy fats.

In Okinawa, sweet potatoes and bitter melons are staples. In Nicoya, the traditional “Three Sisters” method of planting corn, beans, and pumpkins ensures a balanced and sustainable food system. Herbs like mugwort and epazote are used for their medicinal properties.

“Our body is not dummy; it’s a very dynamic thing. We have 30 million citizens inside our intestine. If we don’t take care of them, then we are as good as dead,” says the chef.



Blue Zones inhabitants practice conscious eating, stopping when they are 80% full. This mindful approach to food allows them to maintain a healthy weight and avoid chronic diseases.

The diets in Blue Zones promote gut health, supporting the trillions of bacteria in our intestines. A healthy gut biome is linked to a stronger immune system, reduced inflammation, and even the prevention of diseases like diabetes.



In a first, Novotel Hyderabad Airport is pioneering a Blue Zones-inspired menu, featuring dishes made with locally sourced, organic ingredients. The menu includes plant-based options, seafood, and fermented products.