The Quorum Unveils Hyderabad club with a spectacular gala









Hyderabad: The Quorum, India’s first homegrown lifestyle club, celebrated the launch of its Hyderabad chapter in Sattva Knowledge City, with a grand gala. As the brand opened doors of its 3rd and largest club, prominent figures from India’s business, entrepreneurial and lifestyle realms joined the celebration. Some of the eminent personalities in attendance were Satish Reddy (Dr. Reddy’s); Harish Ramnani (Karachi Bakery); Laxmi Nambiar (Srishti Art Gallery); Nakul Penmetsa (Gland Pharma); Film Director Nitya Mehra; and Jennifer Larson (US Consulate General), among other illustrious names.









In this opening soiree, The Quorum Hyderabad unveiled its impressive expanse, spanning 80,000 sq.ft. Unique to this club is a 15,000 sq.ft. open-to-air outdoor space featuring a pool, with multiple dining and entertainment spaces. The club also has 2 internationally certified padel courts on the rooftop terrace. Placed at the heart of The Quorum Hyderabad is a murmuration-inspired statement art installation — by origami artist Ankon Mitra — which serves as a fitting metaphor for the intersection of great people and ideas at The Quorum. Spread over multiple floors, the club has two distinct core member spaces — one more suited for work and the other for leisure. Other features of The Quorum Hyderabad include its award-winning bar Providore; in-house brasserie Coalesce; in-house art programme; a 2,000 sq.ft. gym equipped with the latest technogym equipment managed by Sumaya Dalmia — a renowned nutritionist and celebrity wellness coach; and a pilates studio in partnership with Pilates Master Trainer Radhika Karle.



The club’s opening night was elevated by a specially curated menu, cocktails, and a dedicated chocolate and dessert room. Other highlights of the evening included performances by Jazz singer Parvati La Cantante from Delhi and DJ Dualist Inquiry from Goa, who captivated guests with their respective performances.

The Quorum announced its Hyderabad club in December 2022, as a part of its PAN India expansion plan. With presence in Gurugram, Mumbai, and now Hyderabad, The Quorum has built a multi-city club network allowing its members to seamlessly access its facilities across these cities. It is poised to further expand its network to Bangalore, Goa, and Delhi over the next 4-5 years, fostering cross-collaboration and adding significant value to its member benefits. In addition to its network in India, The Quorum also offers members an access to 80+ clubs across New York, San Francisco, London, Paris, Milan, Singapore, Hong Kong, Sydney, Dubai, and all other gateway cities around the world, through its impressive reciprocal program.