How Hospitality Is Adapting to New-Age Travellers

There was a time when hospitality revolved around grandeur, design, and indulgence. Today, according to Rashmi Ahuja, the priorities are far more fundamental. “Guests are not looking for luxury in the way we defined it earlier,” she says. “They are looking for comfort, safety, and peace.”

For the visionary Founder and Chairperson of Ahuja Residences. hospitality has never been just about rooms and revenue. It is about care, instinct, and a deep understanding of how travellers are changing. And today, those changes are more pronounced than ever, shaped by concerns as immediate as air quality and as urgent as safety, especially for women.

“The basics never change. In our business, it always has to be about warmth, care.” Yet, layered over these constants are new expectations that did not exist a decade ago. Among them, one stands out sharply in cities like Delhi. “We never thought of air quality before. Now that is a very major shift. We have to make sure that at least inside our spaces, people get good air and peaceful sleep,” she reflects.

This awareness is no longer limited to luxury hospitality. Even business travellers, once perceived to prioritise efficiency over comfort, are redefining what they need. “The business traveller is not looking at luxury any longer. You give him basic comfort, high-speed internet, peace, good air. That’s all that he wants.”

But perhaps the most significant shift she has witnessed is the rise of the independent woman traveller. “Women have started travelling a lot more on business. But safety is still their biggest concern. They only feel secure in five-star environments. Anything below that, there is hesitation.”

Addressing this gap has become central to her approach. Interestingly, some of the most effective solutions have not come from technology, but from people. “Security begins with the people you employ,” she explains, adding, “We have people who have worked with us for years, even generations. That itself gives a lot of security. You know who is entering the guest’s room, you know their background.”

Technology complements this human layer. Surveillance systems ensure that every movement is accountable. But beyond systems, there is a deeper cultural shift within her properties. “We consciously have women across roles. When a guest sees that, it reassures her,” she asserts.

This extends into the smallest details. “Why should a guest feel embarrassed asking for something as basic as a sanitary product?” she asks. “If we say we care, we have to think from her point of view.”

This philosophy shapes everything from room amenities to food choices at Ahuja Residences. Even snacks are curated with intent. “If we are offering snacks, they should be healthy. We are very mindful about what we place in the rooms,” she says, referring to the dry fruit selection placed in the rooms.

Despite the growing role of technology, Ahuja remains cautious about over-reliance. “Technology has made life easier,” she admits. “But there is also a big disadvantage. A lot of places have reduced the human touch.” Her recent travels only reinforced this belief. “I stayed 13 days abroad and did not see a single person. No interaction, nothing. That cannot be hospitality.”

Instead, she champions a hands-on approach. “There is no substitute for being present. Whether it is walking through properties, checking rooms, or responding to guest concerns, involvement is constant. “I don’t want to see only good reviews. I want to know what went wrong. That is how you improve.”

As cities grapple with environmental stress and evolving social dynamics, hospitality too is being forced to rethink its fundamentals. For Ahuja, the answer lies not in reinvention, but in recalibration. “We can bring in technology, we can upgrade systems. But at the end of the day, it is still about making someone feel cared for,” she signs off.