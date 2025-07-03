'The Lion of Naushera': Brigadier Mohd Usman' Biography To Release on July 17

New Delhi: A new book on the life and times of Brigadier Mohd Usman, who laid down his life on this day in the 1947-48 India-Pakistan war, after leading from the front in the fierce battle of Naushera, will hit the stands on July 17, announced publishing house Bloomsbury India on Thursday.

"The Lion of Naushera", based on the moniker earned by Brigadier Usman for his heroics in the battle of Naushera in Jammu and Kashmir, gives readers an account of the patriotic young man who foiled Pakistani incursions in Kashmir.