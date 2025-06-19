The Greening of the Corner Office

Something has changed in Indian real estate, and it is not just about square footage or floor plans. Office spaces are being rethought, not just for how they look, but for what they stand for.

In the past, a green certification on the façade was enough to claim sustainability credentials. Today, that is barely the starting point. Inside boardrooms and design studios, a different kind of conversation is taking place. One that involves carbon footprints, employee wellbeing, and long-term resilience.

Organisations, especially those building out Global Capability Centres(GCCs), are going deeper. They want to know what their office is made of? What materials are being used? How much carbon is embedded in them? What kind of air will people be breathing every day? These are the new questions shaping workspace decisions.

Until recently, embodied carbon rarely came up in workplace planning. Now, it is being measured before a single wall is put up. This shift is subtle but significant. By understanding the emissions associated with every element of the interior, from tiles to tables — companies can make smarter choices, both financially and environmentally.

It also sets the tone for how seriously a business takes its sustainability commitments. Not just what it says in a report, but what it builds into its foundations.

Much of this change is being pushed from the inside by employees. Particularly those under 40, who are walking into jobs with sharper climate awareness and less patience for greenwashing. For them, an office is more than a place to work. It is a reflection of whether the organisation lives its values or just markets them.

So, when companies opt for low-VOC (Volatile Organic Compounds) paints, improve ventilation, or avoid synthetic finishes, it matters. It shows intent. These decisions often go unnoticed in a pitch deck but not by the people spending eight hours a day in that space.

There is growing evidence that links workspace quality to actual business performance. Offices that prioritise clean air, natural light, comfort, and thoughtful design do not just feel better, they work better.

A few examples:

Air quality has been tied to improvements in focus, with some studies reporting an 8 to 11 percent boost in productivity.

Spaces with access to daylight and views of greenery are associated with lower absenteeism and higher morale.

Simple changes like better sound insulation or giving employees more control over room temperature can make people feel more valued, and as a result, more engaged.

These are not massive investments, but they are strategic ones. Over time, small advantages compound.

What’s often overlooked is the financial upside. Sustainable buildings tend to attract better tenants, retain them longer, and rent at a premium. Some green-certified offices in India are already seeing up to 10 percent higher rental yields. There is also a reputational value that is harder to measure but increasingly important, especially in sectors where ESG scores carry weight.

Investors are paying attention. Clients are asking questions. In a climate where perception and performance are more connected than ever, workplace design has become part of the broader business narrative.

No one is suggesting that every office will become a model of zero-carbon perfection overnight. But the trend is unmistakable. The companies leading this shift are not just chasing compliance, they are trying to future-proof their environments, attract the right people, and create workspaces that feel built to last.

The corner office is changing. And in more ways than one, that is a good thing.

The article is authored by Vibhor Jain, founder and CEO, Carbon Guardians