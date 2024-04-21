The Giggle Fest initiates with a Bang!!

Hyderabad: Hyderabadi’s Showered their Love for the Ultimate Family Flea Carnival ‘The Giggle Fest’ – The First Edition of ‘The Giggle Fest’ featured at the HITEX Exhibition Centre, Hitex City on the 21st April 2024 “Giggle Fest” marked the beginning of summer holiday celebrations for families and individuals alike.

Spanning across a massive total area of 1 lakh square feet area, Giggle Fest offered a plethora of attractions, ensuring there's something for everyone. With 35,000 square feet of air-conditioned space housing over 180 shopping and food stalls, with exceptional attendance of Hyderabadi’s indulging in a shopping spree while savoring delectable treats from a wide range of cuisines.

The Giggle fest offered 15000 sft of air-conditioned kids activity & play zone. Children engaged in over 30 + various fun filled games & activities that kept them entertained throughout the day.

Adding to the excitement, Giggle Fest introduced a 10,000+ square feet Pet Zone and Petting Zoo, catering to pet lovers and offering an opportunity to interact with adorable pets in a charming setting by making it more inclusive. Moreover, the sprawling 55,000 square feet outdoor lawns served as the concert arena, where attendees grooved to the beats of live performances.

Live performances for all the music aficionados. Bollywood sensation “MEET BROTHERS” and Tollywood’s very own “CAPRICCIO” performed at the fest to provide maximum entertainment for the audiences.

Speaking about hosting The Giggle fest- The Team Giggle Fest “Mr. Srinivas Gunishetty, Mr. Vamshi Krishna added “we are thrilled and excited to host one of the biggest and inclusive flea carnival of the country with more than 180 shopping and food stalls, children entertainment, pet friendly and musical performances enthralling the audience.