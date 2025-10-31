The Collectibles – Craft and Design Showcase at Theory of Everything

Hyderabad: It is always fascinating to see how cultures meet and create something new. Handcrafted creations and jewellery have long served as a powerful language of art and emotion. Reflecting this spirit, “The Collectibles” exhibition has been unveiled — a collection that celebrates identity, connection, and individuality through the delicate crafts of beading and micro pavé work.

The exhibition was inaugurated on Friday evening at Theory of Everything, located in Sattva Signature Towers, Road No. 1, Banjara Hills, by Sudha Reddy, Founder of SR Foundation and Director of MEIL. Aisshwarya D.K.S. Hegde, entrepreneur and daughter of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, is the Founder of Theory of Everything. The exhibition will be open for two days at the store premises. Telangana CM Revanth Reddy’s daughter Nymisha Reddy visited the exhibition.

“The Collectibles” draws inspiration from the traditional beadwork of Gujarat. Each jewellery piece combines glass beads with gold, silver, diamonds, and gemstones — each telling a unique story. “Collectibles are not just about owning something; they are about preserving meaning and memories,” said Sudha Reddy and Aisshwarya Hegde. They added that the space was created for curious minds who see fashion as a form of self-expression. Located in the heart of Hyderabad, the venue blurs the boundaries between fashion, art, and culture, turning design into a tangible experience.

The fine jewellery brand Moi has crafted this special collection. Founded by Kunal and Puja Shah, Moi reinterprets India’s design heritage for a modern world. Every piece is handcrafted and enhanced with technology, blending traditional craftsmanship with contemporary precision.

In a city known for traditional and bridal fashion, Theory of Everything offers a refreshing modern alternative. It showcases cutting-edge designs and celebrates craftsmanship, individuality, and conscious design. Designers like Arjun Saluja, Jodi Life, Lafaani, and Sameer Madan bring their distinctive styles, while brands such as Namza, No Name Jewelry, De’anma, Naso, Slomotion, and Quarter HQ add new textures and perspectives.

During the event, Moi and Theory of Everything jointly unveiled their special showcase titled “A Time Traveller’s Keepsakes.” The presentation invited guests to explore the fluid world of time and design through “The Collectibles,” offering an immersive experience filled with creativity and meaning.

Several personalities, including Pinky Reddy, attended the event and admired the exquisite jewellery and fashion displays. Guests appreciated the craftsmanship and congratulated the organisers for curating such a distinctive exhibition.