The Charcoal Project Hyderabad Launch A Star Studded Affair

Hyderabad’s design scene just got a glamorous upgrade as The Charcoal Project, India’s premier luxury interior and furniture brand by Sussanne Khan, unveiled its second retail gallery in the country. Following the success of its flagship in Mumbai, the new 35,000 sq. ft, six-storey Hyderabad gallery offers an immersive experience that combines cutting-edge design, bespoke furniture, and curated art in a space where luxury meets innovation.

Sussanne Khan, known for her distinctive design ethos that blends architectural depth with storytelling, called the Hyderabad expansion a dream come true. “This space is a celebration of design at its finest,” said Khan. “With an incredible team, we have created a destination filled with limited-edition furniture, unique objects of curiosity, and fine art. We can't wait to welcome Hyderabad into this world of creativity.”

Adding another layer of prestige to the gallery is an exclusive collaboration with renowned designer Gauri Khan, who brings her label Gauri Khan Designs to Hyderabad for the first time. Occupying an entire floor, her collection blends contemporary elegance with traditional Indian aesthetics, offering refined furniture, home décor, art pieces, and luxurious linen. “This collaboration is a milestone,” said Gauri Khan. “We are showcasing timeless design and craftsmanship in a space that champions creativity.”

The Charcoal Project Hyderabad also introduces standout partnerships, including the Sussanne Khan x Janavi collection, which merges modern artistry with traditional craftsmanship, and de Gournay's hand-painted wallcoverings that transform the gallery into a visual masterpiece. Notable among these is the River Scenes of Bengal mural, alongside other designs like Amazonia and Chichester, each telling evocative design stories.

The star-studded launch saw appearances by Hrithik Roshan, Sonali Bendre, Gauri Khan, Bhavana Panday, and Adar Poonawalla, adding glitz to an evening dedicated to the art of interiors.

Spread across six themed floors—each offering a unique design journey from the Objects of Affection on the ground floor to the rustic-chic Barn House at the top—the gallery promises a curated luxury retail experience.

Developed in collaboration with Electronics Mart India Ltd (EMIL), The Charcoal Project Hyderabad is now open to the public, inviting design enthusiasts to experience world-class interiors and décor in the heart of the city.