Lucknowi Food is About Refinement, Texture: NHA Visiting Chef Shubham

Novotel Hyderabad Airport this July is all set to transport you to the gilded courts of Lucknow, where the slow simmer of spices and stories fill the air. From July 3rd to 6th, between 7:00 PM and 11:00 PM, the hotel invites guests on a rare culinary sojourn—a four-day celebration of Awadhi cuisine, curated by visiting chef Shubham Kumar.

“Lucknowi food is about refinement,” says Chef Shubham, eyes alight with the quiet pride of someone deeply rooted in his craft. “It’s not fiery. It doesn’t scream. It whispers.” The Awadhi pop-up isn’t merely a festival of flavours—it’s a revival of an old-world narrative, lovingly recreated. It opens with two soulful shorbas—Mutton Paya and Tamatar Dhaniya—gently ladled out like the first words of a poem. Each sip carries warmth and depth, setting the tone for the courses to follow. Live counters bring theatre to the table with dishes like the iconic Mutton Galawati Kebab and the vegetarian delight, Gimikand ke Galawat. “You don’t miss the meat,” Chef Shubham notes, “because texture is king in Awadhi food.” On the buffet, the Dudhiya Kebab and Murgh Wajid Ali continue to appease with their aromatic complexity. The main course unfurls like a royal banquet: Shahi Paneer, Moong Mughlai Dal, Khumbh Nawabi, Arbi Kaliya, and Subz Lazzez form a robust vegetarian offering, while the non-vegetarian selections—Nalli Nihari, Chicken Masala, and Dum Gosht Biryani—sing in deeper tones. Everything is rounded off with accompaniments like Sada Chawal and Dum Tarkari Biryani, bringing balance to indulgence.





“This isn’t the kind of food that rushes you,” says NHA executive chef Amanna Raju, reflecting on the planning that went into getting a chef from Lucknow. “We always wanted to do something truly authentic, but these things takes planning, and a shared love for the cuisine.”

The collaboration came about through an informal chef-exchange model—one chef sent, one returned. That’s how Chef Shubham, who has spent over six years mastering Awadhi flavours, found himself here. As part of the initiative, two chefs at Novotel are being trained under him. In the coming months, the hotel plans to spotlight regional cuisines from Punjab, Kolkata’s Tangra area, and even a Parsi showcase. “Lucknowi biryani is subtle,” Shubham explains, “Unlike Hyderabadi biryani, which celebrates heat and punch, ours is perfumed, mellow, a bit more introspective.” He talks about essence rather than spice, technique rather than speed. “We don’t rush. The meat is cooked slowly, the spices extracted and strained. You taste the flavour, not the fire.” He lights up when talking about dishes like Mutton Nimona, a winter favourite made with green peas, and Mushroom Kaleji—a vegetarian wonder that surprises with its depth. “You won’t miss the meat,” he promises with a smile. The meal closes with sweets that stay true to tradition. Zarda, a saffron-hued rice dish slow-cooked in sugar syrup, and Kaju katli made of jiggery offer just the right touch of indulgence. “It’s about balance,” says Shubham. “Richness, yes. But never overdone.”





Behind the scenes, the festival is also a story of experimentation and cultural exchange. Whether it’s conversations about mustard oil tempering or subtle differences in biryani techniques, the culinary dialogue between chefs and guests brings a new energy to Hyderabad’s dining scene. And for those who take the time to sit down and savour it, it’s a rare glimpse into a culinary world where patience, precision, and poetry meet on a plate.

“Food should move you,” Chef Shubham says simply. “That’s all.” Novotel Hyderabad Airport this July is all set to transport you to the gilded courts of Lucknow, where the slow simmer of spices and stories fill the air. From July 3rd to 6th, between 7:00 PM and 11:00 PM, the hotel invites guests on a rare culinary sojourn—a four-day celebration of Awadhi cuisine, curated by visiting chef Shubham Kumar. “Lucknowi food is about refinement,” says Chef Shubham, eyes alight with the quiet pride of someone deeply rooted in his craft. “It’s not fiery. It doesn’t scream. It whispers.” The Awadhi pop-up isn’t merely a festival of flavours—it’s a revival of an old-world narrative, lovingly recreated. It opens with two soulful shorbas—Mutton Paya and Tamatar Dhaniya—gently ladled out like the first words of a poem. Each sip carries warmth and depth, setting the tone for the courses to follow. Live counters bring theatre to the table with dishes like the iconic Mutton Galawati Kebab and the vegetarian delight, Jimikand ki Galawat. “You don’t miss the meat,” Chef Shubham notes, “because texture is king in Awadhi food.” On the buffet, the Dudhiya Kebab and Murgh Wajid Ali continue to appease with their aromatic complexity. The main course unfurls like a royal banquet: Shahi Paneer, Moong Mughlai Dal, Khumbh Nawabi, Arbi Kaliya, and Subz Lazzez form a robust vegetarian offering, while the non-vegetarian selections—Nalli Nihari, Chicken Masala, and Dum Gosht Biryani—sing in deeper tones. Everything is rounded off with accompaniments like Sada Chawal and Dum Tarkari Biryani, bringing balance to indulgence. “This isn’t the kind of food that rushes you,” says NHA executive chef Amanna Raju, reflecting on the planning that went into getting a chef from Lucknow. “We always wanted to do something truly authentic, but these things takes planning, and a shared love for the cuisine.” The collaboration came about through an informal chef-exchange model—one chef sent, one returned. That’s how Chef Shubham, who has spent over six years mastering Awadhi flavours, found himself here. As part of the initiative, two chefs at Novotel are being trained under him. In the coming months, the hotel plans to spotlight regional cuisines from Punjab, Kolkata’s Tangra area, and even a Parsi showcase.





“Lucknowi biryani is subtle,” Shubham explains, “Unlike Hyderabadi biryani, which celebrates heat and punch, ours is perfumed, mellow, a bit more introspective.” He talks about essence rather than spice, technique rather than speed. “We don’t rush. The meat is cooked slowly, the spices extracted and strained. You taste the flavour, not the fire.”