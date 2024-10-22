Taruni Organizes Her Ride, Her Rules Bike Rally

Bangalore: Taruni, in partnership with TOI, Phoenix Mall of Asia, and She for Society has today flagged off the bike rally - “Her Ride, Her Rules,” at Phoenix Mall of Asia, Bengaluru. This inspiring event aimed at breaking stereotypes and celebrating the multifaceted nature of femininity. The uniqueness of this event was to showcase women from diverse backgrounds, with a special focus on women bikers who embody strength, independence, and grace.



The event has kicked off with an exhilarating citywide ride led by women bikers, symbolizing the strength and authenticity of those who embrace both grace and power, and demonstrating that true femininity knows no bounds. They then joined the citywide bike ride led by women bikers to celebrate strength and unity. Participants showcased their talent, energy, and community spirit in a live music performance organized during the event. The event concluded with a panel discussion with esteemed speakers from various fields who will explore how young women can catalyze social progress. The participants gained the insights into how women’s voices drive change, uplift communities, and redefine leadership visions on women-driven social change from influential speakers.

In a world that often imposes narrow definitions of femininity, “Her Ride, Her Rules” challenges these conventions by spotlighting women who ride—not just motorcycles, but their own paths in life. “‘Her Ride, Her Rules’ is a tribute to every woman who dares to live her truth unapologetically,” said Urvashi Kingrani, Marketing Manager from Taruni. “Through this event, we honor the strength, beauty, and resilience of women who continuously challenge norms and inspire others to do the same.”



This event aligns with Taruni’s core philosophy: Awaken the Taruni in You. By bringing together women bikers, artists, speakers, and supporters, “Her Ride, Her Rules” aims to foster a supportive community that embraces the limitless potential of femininity.