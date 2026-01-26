Ta.MA.Sha Veg Café Marks Republic Day with Heartfelt Initiative for Children

Hyderabad: On the occasion of India’s 77th Republic Day, Ta.MA.Sha Veg Café celebrated the spirit of unity and giving back with a meaningful social initiative dedicated to children in Hyderabad.

Led by Founder Mr. Mahender Vyas and Co-Founder Mr. A.K. Solanky, the initiative was organised in collaboration with NextGen Hope & Kalyan Sanstha, under the guidance of its Founder & Chairperson Ms. Aarohi Rawat.





Designed as a wholesome day of fun, learning, and nourishment, the initiative brought children together for an engaging outdoor experience. Alongside interactive games, the children were introduced to Pickleball, a globally emerging sport, offering them exposure to new-age fitness trends while encouraging active and healthy lifestyles.





Adding warmth to the celebration, the children were treated to nutritious Asian vegetarian meals curated by Ta.MA.Sha Veg Café—reflecting the brand’s philosophy of mindful eating and wellness-led hospitality.

As a thoughtful takeaway, each child received school bags and notebooks, symbolising encouragement, education, and hope for a brighter future.





Speaking on the occasion, the founders shared, “As a responsible brand and as individuals, we believe in giving back to society in meaningful ways. This initiative reflects our commitment to community welfare, and it is only the beginning. We look forward to creating many more such moments of impact in the future.”