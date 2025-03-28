Taj Fort Aguada to Host Goa’s First-Ever Sundowner Pickleball Tournament

Goa, India: A thrilling new chapter in India’s sports and lifestyle scene is unfolding as Taj Fort Aguada hosts its first-ever Sundowner Pickleball Tournament with the inauguration of Goa’s first luxury court, The Aguada Pickleball Arena, on April 5th & 6th, 2025. This landmark event promises a high-energy blend of thrilling competition, luxury hospitality, and an electric social atmosphere, bringing together top players, sports enthusiasts, and industry leaders from across Goa and beyond, redefining Goa as a prime destination for one of the world’s fastest-growing sports.

With over 150-200 top players expected from Goa, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, and beyond, the Aguada Pickleball Sundowner is more than just a tournament—it’s a convergence of elite sport, luxury, and high-profile networking. Set against the breathtaking backdrop of Goa’s pristine beaches and mesmerizing sunsets, the event takes place at the only luxury court at Aguada Pickleball Arena, spanning across a 1,800 sq. ft. venue meticulously designed for high-performance play with a synthetic acrylic top layer and an asphalt base, ensuring the ultimate playing experience.

The experience will offer:

● Elite-Level Competition: Featuring Men’s & Mixed Doubles (Advanced & Beginner/Intermediate) and a Gender-Neutral Doubles category.

● ₹1,27,500 in Prize Money: Cash prizes, premium goodies, and official citations.

● VIP Experience: Sunset matches, exclusive F&B offerings, curated entertainment, and high- profile networking opportunities.

With the Grand Prize Pool of :

● Men’s Doubles Advanced – ₹30,000 (Winners: ₹20,000 | Runners-up: ₹10,000)

● Mixed Doubles Advanced – ₹30,000 (Winners: ₹20,000 | Runners-up: ₹10,000)

● Men’s Beginner/Intermediate – ₹22,500 (Winners: ₹15,000 | Runners-up: ₹7,500)

● Mixed Beginner/Intermediate – ₹22,500 (Winners: ₹15,000 | Runners-up: ₹7,500)

● Gender-Neutral Doubles – ₹22,500 (Winners: ₹15,000 | Runners-up: ₹7,500)





Pickleball is no longer just a backyard game—it’s a global phenomenon, and this event marks Goa’s entry into the international pickleball circuit. With the tournament set against golden sunsets and a lively coastal ambiance, it is not just a sporting event but a premier lifestyle experience.

One can register for ₹1,600 per category, with the option to participate in up to three categories. Registration is open until March 30th, 2025 contact Ayush Joshi at +91-9871670971. Jointly organized by Aguada Pickleball Arena, Courtly, and Adi Oberoi, this event is a testament to India’s growing pickleball movement. Courtly, founded by Tanishq Mahendru, is pioneering the digital transformation of recreational sports. Adi Oberoi, a leading Sports Marketing Consultant and Secretary of the Goa Pickleball Association, has been instrumental in expanding the sport’s reach in Goa.





“We are thrilled to bring the Aguada Pickleball Sundowner to Goa, offering players a dynamic platform to showcase their skills and engage with the growing pickleball community. With an impressive prize pool and an electric atmosphere, this event promises to be a landmark event for the sport in India.” – Adi Oberoi, Event Organiser.





‘Pickleball combines the passion of cricket with the prestige of golf, making it both accessible and aspirational. At Courtly, we are proud and humbled to grow this beautiful game across India, uniting players nationwide’ says Tanishq Mahendru, Founder of Courtly.





Ranjit Philipose, Senior Vice President – IHCL, Goa says Pickleball is more than just a sport—it’s a movement bringing together enthusiasts of all ages and skill levels. The Aguada Pickleball Sundowner is an exciting opportunity for players across India to come together, compete, and celebrate this growing sport in the stunning setting of Aguada. We invite all picklers to be part of this unique experience and make it a memorable evening of camaraderie and spirited play.





Tanmay Kholkar, Founder, Manas Developers, mentions, “Apart from constructing homes, Manas Developers believes in building wholesome communities, in which promotion of sports activity is a critical component. Pickleball is an emerging sport that has the potential to inspire people of all ages to play and encourage fitness among them. We are delighted to partner with the Taj Fort Aguada Resort & Spa, Goa, Adi Oberoi , and Courtly to co-host the Aguada Pickleball Sundowner event at the Aguada Pickleball Arena.





The Aguada Pickleball Sundowner event is proudly supported by a strong network of sponsors and partners, ensuring a memorable experience for all participants. Manas Developers leads as the Lead Sponsor, while Majestic Pride serves as the Prize Money Sponsor. The event is powered by The Ardee Group, with security provided by CP Plus. Associate Partners The Windsouls and A3 Charge further enhance the event offerings, and FYNX is on board as the Equipment Partner. Attendees can enjoy protection from the sun thanks to Minimalist as the Sunscreen Partner, with KheloMore acting as the Booking Partner. Pistola is the designated Pouring Partner, while Greater Than London Dry Gin takes on the role of Sip & Serve Partner. Celebrations will be spirited with Bira 91 as the Celebration Partner, and Jimmy’s provides the perfect mixers. Technosport caters to all apparel needs as the Apparel Partner, while the event is powered by Prudent Group. Adding delicious flavors to the event, Olio is the Pizza Partner, and Get-A-Way Desserts brings sweetness as the Ice Cream Partner. Experience pickleball like never before—where sport, luxury, and community come together in the stunning coastal paradise of Goa!