SVIS Promotes Literacy On The Go With Bus Stop Public Library

Tirupati: Sree Vidyanikethan International School, established in 1993, led by Padma Shri Dr. M. Mohan Babu (Actor & Politician) proudly announces the Bus Stop Public Library launch—an innovative initiative to revive the diminishing reading habit in today's digital era. As the name suggests, the Library will be set up at a Bus Stop with a treasure trove of diverse literary works, offering a wide range of books catering to varied tastes and interests. From novels, poetry, biographies, and more, the Library will be a vibrant hub for bibliophiles of all ages. SVIS plans to establish multiple Bus Stop Libraries strategically across the community, ensuring accessibility for all.

What sets this initiative apart is its inclusive nature, strategically placed at multiple locations within the community to ensure accessibility for everyone. Operating on the principle of "You may take, you may return, you may add," the Bus Stop Library encourages the joy of reading and fosters a spirit of generosity and community.In an era dominated by technology, where the art of reading is gradually fading, SVIS firmly believes in the transformative power of books to shape young minds. The Bus Stop Public Library is a testament to this commitment—a step towards nurturing a love for books and literature in the community. By fostering a culture of reading, the School aims to create a vibrant community of lifelong learners who are academically proficient, intellectually curious, and empathetic.Complementing this effort, SVIS proudly hosts Asia's largest central Library, with an impressive collection of over 127,000 books and an extensive array of multimedia resources. Furthermore, the school boasts India's first Shakespeare Garden, providing an immersive and enchanting environment that allows students to explore the timeless works of Shakespeare and cultivate a deep appreciation for literature."We are excited to unveil the Bus Stop Library Initiative. Students have embraced this initiative with enthusiasm, recognizing its potential to broaden their learning beyond academics and keep them informed about current global events. The exchange and donation of books have become a focal point of discussion among students, providing them the opportunity to delve into a diverse range of literary genres. At SVIS, we are committed to fostering holistic learning experiences. Through initiatives like the Bus Stop Library, we continually create an environment where teaching and learning go beyond conventional boundaries, enhancing the educational journey of our students," stated Vikas Singh, Chief Growth and Strategy officer of Sree Vidyanikethan International School.Sharing her appreciation, Student Y. Asritha, Class 9B, mentions, "Thanks a lot, SVIS, for setting up such a unique library outside the school. Having this library is great because it encourages us to read more. Reading books is a way to relax, and reading at least a few minutes daily is essential to stretch the brain muscles for healthy functioning. I am thrilled that my school took this step."