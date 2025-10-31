Jewellery is Like Watching An Art Show: Sudha Reddy

Under the golden glow of “The Collectibles” showcase at Theory of Everything, Hyderabad’s style maven and philanthropist Sudha Reddy unveiled Moi’s latest fine jewellery collection — a confluence of beading, storytelling, and heritage. The evening shimmered with conversation and craft, but it was Sudha’s words — passionate, spontaneous, and deeply personal — that captured what jewellery truly means to her: not just adornment, but a living expression of joy, identity, and culture.

“India is so vibrant,” began Sudha, Founder of SR Foundation and Director of MEIL, smiling as she looked around the collection. “We have such a rich culture and strong traditions — and that includes our language of jewellery. Across centuries, jewellery has been part of who we are. From the moment a child is born, to weddings and every celebration, jewellery is woven into our lives. It’s never just about beauty or value — it’s about belonging.”

For Sudha, each ornament holds a deeper meaning — a memory, a story, a glimpse of history. “When I see a collection like this,” she said, referring to Moi’s hand-beaded, art-inspired creations, “it’s not about how expensive the piece is. It’s all about the art. Jewellery, to me, is like watching an art show — but one you can wear. It’s wearable art.”





She pointed out the meticulous craftsmanship that defines the collection. “None of the pieces here are just pretty designs. Every one of them tells a story — something engraved, something remembered. There’s heritage in every detail. That’s what makes it special.”

Sudha’s enthusiasm only grew as she spoke of the brand’s creative soul. “The founders are so passionate about what they do. Their research goes back hundreds of years — to how women, generations ago, made jewellery by hand, stringing imported beads, creating treasures of their own. That connection to history is what drew me in.”

When asked if she had a favourite, she laughed lightly. “Yes, the tortoise earrings and the owl pendants! Both are so cute — playful but meaningful. They remind me that fine jewellery doesn’t always have to be serious; it can also have character and spirit.”





Known for her taste in the finer things — from couture to couture philanthropy — Sudha’s personal collection of jewellery, handbags and accessories reflects her eye for both elegance and emotion. But when it comes to what she treasures most, her answer is refreshingly simple. “I love big rocks,” she admitted with a sparkle in her eye. “Diamonds, emeralds — I have always loved them. There’s something so positive and energising about wearing beautiful stones. They lift your mood. They make you feel alive.”

For her, jewellery is not just a statement but a state of mind — one that brings colour to everyday life. “Even when you don’t have the time to dress up or put on makeup, one beautiful piece — a ring, a pendant — can do everything. You just wear it, and you are ready to go. That’s why rings are my favourite. Especially ones with big stones — they are my staple.”

And then, with her signature mix of glamour and ease, she added, “And sunglasses — always. I can’t do without them.”

To Sudha Reddy, jewellery is not about accumulation — it’s about appreciation. It’s art that lives, breathes, and moves with the person who wears it. “It’s not just about me,” she said softly. “I want everyone to be surrounded by beauty, vibrance, and happiness. Because that’s what life is — when you wear joy, you share it.”

As “The Collectibles” was being appreciated, it wasn’t just the jewellery that shone — it was the spirit of a woman who sees beauty not as luxury, but as a way of living fully.