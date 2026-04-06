Sublime Shadows: South Asian Art From Distinguished Collection

Mumbai: Following the landmark success of Christie's New York South Asian Modern + Contemporary sale during Asia Week, where works achieved exceptional results and contributed to multiple world auction records, Christie's is pleased to announce Sublime Shadows: South Asian Art From a Distinguished Collection. Part of the collection- 15 lots will be on display at the Christie's Mumbai office form 08 April - 13 April.

This auction marks the first dedicated South Asian Modern + Contemporary sale at King Street in London since 2019 and will feature 93 lots from the same carefully assembled private collection showcased at Christie's recent New York sale, formed between the 1990s and early 2000s with a discerning eye and deep passion. The collection is unashamedly focused on the artistic legacy of Bengal, bringing together notable works that exemplify the evolution of South Asian modernism.

Highlights Include:

Vasudeo S. Gaitonde, Untitled, 1971 (estimate: £1,200,000–1,800,000) – A rare abstract painting from a pivotal period following Gaitonde's exposure to Abstract Expressionism in New York. Widely regarded as India's foremost abstract painter, Gaitonde produced only a handful of works each year. This luminous, meditative canvas exemplifies his mature idiom and is among the most significant of his works to appear in recent years.

Ganesh Pyne, The Fisherman, 1979 (estimate: £250,000-350,000) – Central to Sublime Shadows is a group of Pyne's works from the 1970s, including The Fisherman. Following two consecutive world-record results in the New York sale on 25 March, the collection features a range of works – from large tempera-on-canvas paintings to smaller sketches. These pieces reveal his singular “poetic surrealism”, drawing on Bengali folklore, mythology, and memory. Pyne's works are uncommon at auction and attract strong international interest, representing the pinnacle of his carefully cultivated visual language.

Kattingeri Krishna Hebbar, Untitled (Gulmohar Tree), 1962 (estimate: £70,000-100,000) – Reflecting Hebbar's innovative synthesis of figuration and abstraction, demonstrating his modernist vision.

Meera Mukherjee, Untitled (Wheel Builders), undated (estimate: £60,000-80,000) - Sculpture adapting traditional Dhokra (lost-wax) casting techniques to modern, everyday subjects. Her works are distinguished by rhythmic compositions that highlight labour, movement, and the dignity of ordinary life.

The landmark live auction will be held at King Street, London on 11 June 2026 following Christie's record-breaking South Asian Modern + Contemporary Art auction in New York on 25 March, which realised $27,097,450 — the highest total for the category outside India.

Damian Vesey, International Specialist, South Asian Modern + Contemporary Art at Christie's, commented: “We are thrilled to bring this distinguished collection to London. The city has long been an important centre for appreciating South Asian Modern and Contemporary Art, and recent major institutional exhibitions further reinforce that legacy. The remarkable success of the eight works from Sublime Shadows offered in our recent New York auction – including two world auction records for Ganesh Pyne – underscores the depth of international demand. This collection was assembled more than three decades ago with a focus on artists whose works rarely come to market. Sublime Shadows offers collectors and enthusiasts the opportunity to experience works of outstanding quality and historical significance, many of which have not been seen publicly in decades.”





Touring Exhibitions

Selected highlights will tour internationally prior to the London auction:

Mumbai | 8-13 April

New York | 27-29 May

London | 6–10 June