IndiGo Launches IndiGoStretch on Delhi-Hyderabad Route

IndiGo is set to enhance its premium offering by expanding IndiGoStretch—its tailor-made business product—to the Delhi–Hyderabad route starting April 15, 2025, ensuring a more relaxed and comfortable journey. IndiGo currently offers IndiGoStretch on all flights between Delhi–Mumbai and Delhi–Bengaluru. From April 15, 2025, this product will also be available on all flights between Delhi and Chennai. Alongside the offering on domestic network, IndiGoStretch is offered to the customers on Delhi – Bangkok route. By the end of this year, 45 aircraft equipped with IndiGoStretch will be inducted into the fleet.

Promising a relaxed and comfortable journey, IndiGoStretch customers can enjoy complimentary benefits like priority check-in, anytime boarding, advance seat selection, and zero convenience fee. IndiGoStretch offer a generous baggage allowance starting from 30 kg (two bags) in check-in and one bag of 12 kg in the cabin.

Building on the overwhelmingly positive response from passengers on Delhi-Bangkok, Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Bengaluru, and Delhi-Chennai routes, IndiGo is extending its tailor-made business product, IndiGoStretch, to the Delhi-Hyderabad route from April 15. IndiGoStretch is tailored to meet the evolving needs of aspirational Indians, providing an unparalleled blend of comfort, convenience, and personalized service. As demand for elevated flying experiences continues to grow, IndiGo is committed to making premium travel more accessible and affordable for its customers across India's key routes.

IndiGoStretch can be booked through IndiGo’s official channels and aggregator websites, with fares starting at ₹18,320 on the Delhi-Hyderabad route. Passengers traveling on key business routes can also book IndiGoStretch, with prices starting at ₹2,1000 for Delhi-Chennai and Delhi-Bengaluru, and ₹20,018 for Delhi-Mumbai. It offers 2-seat wide bay, specially curated healthy meal options by the Chefs at Oberoi Flight Services, and premium seats designed by RECARO. With a spacious pitch of 96 cm (38 inches) and a width of 54 cm (21.3 inches), the seats feature a six-way adjustable headrest with neck support, a 12 cm (5 inch) deep recline for relaxation, electronic device holder, 60-watt USB-Type-C power supply, and a three-pin universal power outlet.