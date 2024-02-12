Starry Serenade: A Romantic Valentine's Day Experience at Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre

Hyderabad: Experience the magic of love this Valentine's Day at Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre. Feel the romance with an enchanting ambience of palpable love and affection. Indulge in a sumptuous 5-course meal amidst serene surroundings, savouring each dish with delight.

Enhance your experience with a glass of wine by the pool, amidst the charming lawn tables, or at the inviting permit to grill. Join us for an unforgettable evening filled with love, laughter, and culinary joy, promising cherished memories for years to come.

When: 14th February 2024

Where: Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre