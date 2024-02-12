Top
Home » Lifestyle

Starry Serenade: A Romantic Valentine's Day Experience at Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre

Lifestyle
DC Correspondent
12 Feb 2024 1:39 PM GMT
Delight in a 5-course meal and enchanting ambience this Valentine's Day.
Starry Serenade: A Romantic Valentines Day Experience at Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre
x
Delight in a 5-course meal and enchanting ambience this Valentine's Day.
Hyderabad: Experience the magic of love this Valentine's Day at Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre. Feel the romance with an enchanting ambience of palpable love and affection. Indulge in a sumptuous 5-course meal amidst serene surroundings, savouring each dish with delight.

Enhance your experience with a glass of wine by the pool, amidst the charming lawn tables, or at the inviting permit to grill. Join us for an unforgettable evening filled with love, laughter, and culinary joy, promising cherished memories for years to come.

When: 14th February 2024

Where: Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre

Time: 07.00 PM-11.00 PM


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Valentine's Day Romance Dining Experience Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre Love Culinary Joy 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X