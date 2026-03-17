Spotlight: Indian Fashion Celebrated at the Oscars 2026

The influence of Indian fashion and culture is often undocumented and underestimated by international researchers and academicians. Yet, its presence was unmistakable at the Academy Awards 2026. Historically, Indian fashion has profoundly shaped global style, though many even within India remain unaware of this legacy.

India has long been a textile hub, with roots tracing back to the Indus Valley Civilisation (c. 2500 BCE). Renowned for mastery in cotton weaving, dyeing, and silk production, Indian textiles were celebrated for their artistry and dominated global trade for centuries, until British colonial industrialisation disrupted this heritage. From the Pashmina shawls of Kashmir to the muslin of Bengal and the chintz of the Deccan, Indian fabrics captivated the world. Similarly, Indian jewellery left its mark—most famously, the Golconda diamond that eventually adorned the British crown. In recent years, the global fashion industry has faced backlash from India and the South Asian diaspora. Western influencers promoted the so-called “Scandinavian scarf,” which critics noted was nearly identical to the Indian dupatta. Prada drew criticism for selling sandals priced at ₹1 lakh that resembled traditional Kolhapuri chappals. Ralph Lauren faced similar controversy when launching earrings strikingly similar to Indian jhumkas. These incidents sparked debates about plagiarism and cultural appropriation. This year, however, the Oscars red carpet told a different story. Instead of appropriation, Indian designers were celebrated for their artistry. The 98th Academy Awards red carpet became a global stage for Indian fashion and jewellery. From Gaurav Gupta’s sculptural silhouettes to Rahul Mishra’s intricate hand embroidery and Sabyasachi’s heirloom-inspired gems, Indian craftsmanship dazzled the world. Highlights included:

Collage Images Source: Instagram

1. Li Jun Li (Sinners star) stunned in a red Gaurav Gupta creation, a sculpted satin corset top with an architectural drape, paired with a high-slit skirt.

2. Rei Ami, South Korean singer from K-Pop Demon Hunters, wore a Rahul Mishra black-and-gold embellished mini dress with a dramatic embroidered cape jacket. 3. Zanna Roberts Rassi, journalist, brought vibrant colour in an ikat-inspired beaded crop top by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, shimmering with thousands of crystals and bugle beads. 4. Maggie Kang, Oscar-winning filmmaker of K-Pop Demon Hunters, chose Rimzim Dadu’s sculptural ruby metal corset gown for the Vanity Fair Oscars Party. 5. Law Roach and Brandi Carlile accessorised with handcrafted brooches by Swadesh, featuring Telangana goldsmith artistry and emerald detailing.





Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s jewellery designs were especially prominent, cementing his label’s global presence. Already a favourite on international red carpets, his pieces were recently worn by Kylie Jenner for a Vanity Fair cover shoot.