Spice, Smoke, Soul: One8 Commune’s ‘Kebabs & Curries’ Brings India’s Classics to Modern Table

Hyderabad: One8 Commune Hyderabad is delighted to unveil its latest culinary experience – Kebabs & Curries, a heartfelt ode to the rugged soul of Indian cooking. Curated by Chef Agnibh Mudi, this menu journeys through charred coals, spicy stews, and age-old techniques, drawing inspiration from the smoky kitchens of Hyderabad to the bustling streets of Lucknow. It brings together bold flavours and authentic ingredients, with each dish offering a nostalgic nod to tradition.

Kebabs that Tell Stories

The kebab selection traverses geographies from the silky Mutton Galouti of Awadh, hand-pounded to perfection and gently pan-fried, to the rustic Chicken Chapli, bursting with green chilli, onion, and ghee-rich indulgence. Vegetarians can enjoy the earthy Nadru Ke Kebab - a delicate blend of double-cooked lotus stem and coriander root, and the indulgent Beetroot Shikampuri stuffed with creamy goat cheese.

Classic tikkas like the Papad Paneer and Lemon Pepper Fish are elevated with house-made chutneys. At the same time, the Mutton Boti Pepper Fry and spicy Mutton Burra Chops are a bold, flavor-packed indulgence crafted for true meat lovers. The Tawa Gurda Kaleji, slow-cooked on an iron griddle with ghee and garlic, rounds off a lineup that is both nostalgic and contemporary.

Curries Crafted with Legacy

The menu also introduces a soul-satisfying selection of curries, each rooted in regional tradition. From the decadent Chicken Mughlai, laced with saffron and cream, to the tangy, lentil-based Mutton Dalcha native to Hyderabad, each dish has been carefully crafted to reflect its origin.

The Safed Maas, a rare Rajasthani delicacy made with white gravy and mild spices, stands in beautiful contrast to the bold flavours of the Chicken/Prawn Balti, a quick-fire curry served in its signature steel wok. The menu also features velvety Vegetable/Chicken Korma, marrying yoghurt, nuts, and aromatics for a rich, comforting finish.

True to the ethos of one8 Commune, Kebabs & Curries invites guests to slow down and share through platters rich with heritage, plated with precision, and powered by regional spice stories.

“With Kebabs & Curries, we wanted to take our guests on a culinary journey across India — one that’s grounded in tradition but presented with a fresh, elevated perspective,” shares Chef Agnibh Mudi, Corporate Chef at one8 Commune. “ It's comfort food reimagined for the modern table."

Address: 1st Floor, THE LOFT, one8 Commune, HITEC City, Hyderabad, Telangana 500081

Time: 12:30 PM - 12:30 AM