Special train from Kazipet to Ayodhya

DC Correspondent
21 Jan 2024 4:44 PM GMT
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon flag off the newly made Amrit Bharat train which features push-pull technology. (Image credit: Indian Railway)
Karimnagar: The railways will operate Aastha special trains from Kazipet to Ayodhya, where the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony will be held on January 22, from January 30.

Train No. 07223 will run from January 30 to February 28 from Kazipet to Ayodhya. In the return direction, it will operate from February 4 to March 2.

The train will make 15 trips, starting at 6.20 pm from Kazipet and reaching at Ayodhya at 9.35 pm the next day. It will start at Ayodhya at 2.20 pm and reach Kazipet at 7.02 pm the next day.

In Telangana state, the train will halt at Peddapalli, Ramagundam, Mancherial, Bellampally and Sirpur Kagaznagar. It will have 20 sleeper coaches and two general compartments.

