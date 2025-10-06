WhatsApp to Work on Usernames, Not numbers?

Instagram, Telegram, Signal - what do these messaging apps have that WhatsApp doesn't?Usernames. But according to the latest report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp's username feature is closer to users than ever before!

The username system was first revealed to be in development back in June, allowing users to choose their own unique username. This would give them the option to connect with others over the app without disclosing their phone numbers, improving user privacy. Adding another layer of security to the feature, WABetaInfo announced in August that users would also be able to set up a username key that must be entered when first-time contacts attempt to connect, providing greater control over who can message them.

WhatsApp is now working on a system that will allow users to reserve their preferred username ahead of the official update.

Since WhatsApp is gradually rolling out the new feature to monitor performance, fix bugs, and improve stability, beta users could monopolise popular usernames before the username functionality is available to all WhatsApp users. However, username reservation would be released more quickly and widely than the username feature, giving a larger number of users the chance to secure their desired usernames, regardless of when the update reaches them. Users will be able to claim the username they've set their hearts on without fretting over time discrepancies, and WhatsApp will have ample time to refine the feature.

All usernames must comply with the following guidelines:

⦁ Only lowercase letters, numbers, full stops, and underscores are permitted

⦁ Must be 3-30 characters in length

⦁ No duplicate usernames

⦁ Must contain at least one alphabet

⦁ No domains (www., .com, etc.)

⦁ Cannot end or start with a full stop or include consecutive full stops

These rules give usernames a consistent and predictable structure across the board.

All these features are still under development. While there is currently no official release date, users can anticipate the username reservation and decide on the username they would like to use ahead of time, adhering to the provided guidelines.





The article has been authored by Tejasree Kallakrinda, an intern at Deccan Chronicle