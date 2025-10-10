Soham Dhar Joins Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru as Chef de Cuisine at CUR8

Renowned for housing some of the finest culinary talent, Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru welcomes a new name to its brigade at CUR8, the hotel’s all-day dining destination. Chef Soham Dhar has joined as Chef de Cuisine, bringing with him global experience, a deep passion for food, and a distinctive expertise in Indian cuisine.

Chef Dhar’s journey began at IHM Bhubaneswar, where early exposure to international cuisines sparked a lifelong fascination with the culinary arts. For him, food is more than flavour; it is art, celebration, and human connection. This philosophy has guided his career, taking him to Michelin-recognized restaurants and prestigious hotels around the world. His dedication was recognised with the TOI Food & Nightlife Award – Chef of the Year 2023.

Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru

Kazim Mehdi, Director of Food & Beverage at Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru, shares, "At Four Seasons, we believe that the strength of our culinary offerings lies in the calibre of talent we bring to the table. Chef Soham Dhar represents this ethos. His expertise, discipline and creativity will ensure our guests enjoy an authentic yet elevated dining experience that matches the intuitive hospitality we are known for."

Chef Soham Dhar Appointed As Chef de Cuisine at CUR8, Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru

With more than a decade of experience, Chef Dhar values the joy of his guests and their desire to return, an inspiration that drives his innovation. “Joining Four Seasons is an exciting new chapter in my journey. The brand is synonymous with excellence and stands for some of the most distinguished dining venues across the globe and in India. It is a privilege to be part of this legacy,” he adds.