1700-km Cycling Journey for Meditation and Drug-Free India
Journey to Conclude at Kanha Shanti Vanam, World’s Largest Meditation Centre and Heartfulness Global Headquarters, Hyderabad on September 27
Hyderabad: Tarun Parmar, a software engineer from Ahmedabad and dedicated Heartfulness practitioner, has set out on an extraordinary 1700 km cycling journey to raise awareness about meditation and support the Government of India’s Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan (Drug-Free India Campaign).
The journey began on September 13 from Noida, with Tarun covering nearly 140 km a day across seven states and multiple cities, including significant stops at Mathura, the birthplace of Lord Krishna, before heading southward. His destination is Kanha Shanti Vanam, Hyderabad – the global headquarters of the Heartfulness Institute, where he will arrive on September 26, coinciding with the birthday of Shri Kamlesh Patel, lovingly known as Daaji, the Global Guide of Heartfulness.
For Tarun, this effort is the culmination of two passions: cycling and meditation. A lifelong cyclist, he has embraced Heartfulness meditation as a cornerstone of his personal growth and well-being.
“This journey is a way for me to combine two passions - cycling and meditation. I want to show people that true transformation begins within. Meditation has been a life-changer for me, and I hope to inspire others to embrace it while joining the larger movement towards a drug-free India,” said Tarun.
Speaking on the initiative, Daaji, Global Guide of Heartfulness, said, “Youth like Tarun embody the spirit of selflessness and resilience. By combining physical endurance with inner discipline, they become living examples of balance and purpose. His journey is not only a tribute to the power of meditation but also a call for all of us to work together for a drug-free, healthier India. At Heartfulness, we believe that true transformation begins in the heart, and Tarun’s effort reflects that truth.”
Through this “Cycling for Heartfulness and Nasha Mukt Bharat” initiative, Tarun seeks to encourage individuals and communities to discover the benefits of meditation, inner peace, and self-mastery - values that align with the national mission of building a healthier, addiction-free society.
The Heartfulness Institute, with its presence in over 160 countries, offers simple and effective meditation practices aimed at personal transformation and collective well-being. Kanha Shanti Vanam, its global headquarters near Hyderabad, has become a hub for seekers worldwide, integrating ancient wisdom with modern lifestyle needs.
Tarun’s 14-day endeavour serves as a powerful reminder that physical endurance and inner discipline can go hand in hand, and that both can be harnessed for a higher cause. His journey is expected to inspire thousands to adopt meditation and embrace a life of balance, health, and consciousness.
