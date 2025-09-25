1700-km Cycling Journey for Meditation and Drug-Free India

Hyderabad: Tarun Parmar, a software engineer from Ahmedabad and dedicated Heartfulness practitioner, has set out on an extraordinary 1700 km cycling journey to raise awareness about meditation and support the Government of India’s Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan (Drug-Free India Campaign).

The journey began on September 13 from Noida, with Tarun covering nearly 140 km a day across seven states and multiple cities, including significant stops at Mathura, the birthplace of Lord Krishna, before heading southward. His destination is Kanha Shanti Vanam, Hyderabad – the global headquarters of the Heartfulness Institute, where he will arrive on September 26, coinciding with the birthday of Shri Kamlesh Patel, lovingly known as Daaji, the Global Guide of Heartfulness. For Tarun, this effort is the culmination of two passions: cycling and meditation. A lifelong cyclist, he has embraced Heartfulness meditation as a cornerstone of his personal growth and well-being. “This journey is a way for me to combine two passions - cycling and meditation. I want to show people that true transformation begins within. Meditation has been a life-changer for me, and I hope to inspire others to embrace it while joining the larger movement towards a drug-free India,” said Tarun.

1700 km. 14 days. One mission - to promote meditation and support Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan. Tarun Parmar’s journey is a testament to endurance and inner strength.

Speaking on the initiative, Daaji, Global Guide of Heartfulness, said, “Youth like Tarun embody the spirit of selflessness and resilience. By combining physical endurance with inner discipline, they become living examples of balance and purpose. His journey is not only a tribute to the power of meditation but also a call for all of us to work together for a drug-free, healthier India. At Heartfulness, we believe that true transformation begins in the heart, and Tarun’s effort reflects that truth.”