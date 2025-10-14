Raise a Glass to Peena

If you have ever spent a night out at Mindspace SOCIAL, you know the drink isn’t just what’s in the glass — it’s the mood on the table, the stories shared around it, and that signature adda energy that turns a drink into a memory. This season, SOCIAL is taking that spirit up a notch with The Big Drop – Peena Edition, a brand-new drinks menu that’s all about matching every mood, every crew, and every night.

“We had almost 38 cocktails in the last edition,” the bartender says as he shows us the menu. “Now we have trimmed it down to 32 — just the best of the best. Classics, cult favourites, and new icons we hope people will fall in love with.”





The first page of the menu nods to their legends: timeless cocktails and the famous Longest Long Island Iced Tea — now joined by its cheeky sibling, the Longest Long Island Iced Coffee. “If it can be a tea,” he laughs, “why not coffee?”

But it’s the SOCIAL Lubes section that truly sets this edition apart. There’s Lifaafa, served in a post-office style envelope pouch that’s as much fun to unwrap as it is to drink. SOCIAL Emotions — with names like Zen AF and Delulu — come in playful, pocket-sized formats starting at ₹395. Candy Crush, inspired by the bartender’s mom's love for the game and his late-night game sessions, arrives wrapped like candy, waiting to be unwrapped and poured.





Behind the playful serves is serious craft. Jalapeño-orange mocktails get their balanced kick from pre-batched pican de premix, ensuring every pour tastes exactly the way it should. Their silky espresso martini, for instance, owes its velvety head not to egg whites but a vegan foaming agent — a thoughtful touch for modern drinkers.





There’s something deeply familiar and yet refreshingly new about this menu. It’s inspired by quarter bars, kattas, toddy shops, and every local drinking ritual — but served with SOCIAL’s signature twist.

“Drinks should start stories,” the bartender says, as he slides over a Candy Crush. And with Peena Edition, they just might.