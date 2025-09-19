SOCIAL x Hong Kong Tourism Board launch PANDA-MONIUM in India

Hyderabad: SOCIAL and the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) are set to launch PANDA-MONIUM, a month-long cultural takeover that will transform 45 SOCIAL outlets across Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Pune into panda-inspired playgrounds. Running from 21st September to 21st October, this collaboration brings Hong Kong’s most iconic resident, the panda, into SOCIAL’s neighbourhood spaces, blending offline immersion with digital buzz to spark travel curiosity and spotlight Hong Kong as a must-visit destination.

At the heart of PANDA-MONIUM are immersive Panda Tourism Zones in four flagship SOCIAL outposts, Mindspace SOCIAL in Hyderabad, Bellandur SOCIAL in Bangalore, Khar SOCIAL in Mumbai, Connaught Place SOCIAL in Delhi; transformed into panda-filled wonderlands with 50-100 life-sized installations. Across all outlets, guests will discover Panda x Hong Kong trivia served with every order, interactive QR codes that unlock Hong Kong travel guides, and limited-edition Hong Kong-inspired cocktails and mocktails. Every scan, sip, and share brings Hong Kong closer to India’s SOCIAL community.

Commenting on this partnership, Divya Aggarwal, Chief Growth Officer, Impresario Entertainment & Hospitality Pvt. Ltd said, “At SOCIAL, we love creating playgrounds where culture and community come alive. This partnership with the Hong Kong Tourism Board lets us reimagine Hong Kong through the panda lens in playful, curious, and totally shareable moments. PANDA-MONIUM is about sparking conversations, inspiring travel, and letting our guests experience a little slice of Hong Kong right here.”

Hong Kong is home to six giant pandas – Ying Ying and Le Le, the original pair at Ocean Park Hong Kong; An An and Ke Ke, gifted by the Central Government in 2024; and Hong Kong’s first-ever panda twins, born to Ying Ying last year. Over time, these pandas have become cultural ambassadors, symbolising friendship, conservation, and Hong Kong’s unique position as a bridge between East and West. This year marks a renewed celebration of their legacy, with panda-inspired experiences connecting travellers to Hong Kong in fresh, playful ways.

Speaking about the collaboration, Puneet Kumar, Director, South Asia, Hong Kong Tourism Board said, “Pandas have always held a special place in Hong Kong’s heart, and with the arrival of An An, Ke Ke, and the birth of our first panda twins, this year is truly historic. Through PANDA-MONIUM, we’re thrilled to bring that excitement to India in a way that is fun, immersive, and authentic to Hong Kong. It’s about sparking curiosity and reminding travellers that Hong Kong is not only a world-class city but also a destination of unique stories, nature, and culture waiting to be discovered.”

WHAT TO EXPECT

● Hong Kong Inspired Cocktails & Mocktails: Special menu available across all 45 outlets.

❖ Harbour Martini: A crisp, refined Martini that’s boozy yet delicate, lifted with floral jasmine and subtle tropical notes.

❖ Lan Kwai Fizz: Bright, effervescent, and refreshing; a tropical highball with the playful twist of pandan and creamy coconut.

❖ Temple Street Heat: Tropical and indulgent, this drink layers creamy corn with passionfruit and a flicker of spice for a bold, fiery finish.

❖ Junk Boat Breeze (Non-Alcoholic): A refreshing green tea blend infused with strawberry, basil, lime, and a subtle umami flavour, rounded off with a hint of black pepper.

❖ Kowloon Masala Cha (Non-Alcoholic): A decadent mix of milk and Thai tea, spiced with cinnamon and rose, topped with rich chocolate for a creamy indulgence.

❖ Fong Fizz (Non-Alcoholic): Zesty, fizzy, and probiotic-rich; fresh grapefruit meets Yakult in a lively fizz.

● Panda x Hong Kong Trivia: Fun facts on trivia cards, QR codes linking to HKTB travel guides.

● Cocktail Workshops: For a hands-on twist, SOCIAL will host cocktail-making workshops in Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, and Pune, giving guests the chance to learn and taste from the special menu.

● Flagship Panda Tourism Zones: Immersive panda experiences at four SOCIAL outposts with larger-than-life décor and interactive travel content.

PANDA-MONIUM runs for 30 days only, across 45 SOCIAL outlets in five cities. Step in, snap away, and get ready to say hello to Hong Kong.