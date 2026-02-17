SOCIAL SELECTS Presents AATMA in Hyderabad As Part of a 5 City India Tour

After a successful run spotlighting some of India’s most exciting emerging voices, SOCIAL SELECTS returns with its fifth edition, bringing electronic music artist and producer AATMA to Mindspace SOCIAL, Hyderabad as part of a 5-city India tour, following previous successful editions in Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai.

Built as an artist-first platform, SOCIAL SELECTS continues SOCIAL’s long-standing role as a cultural playground where music, community, and discovery come together. From genre bending DJs to fresh independent voices, the IP is designed to amplify artists who are shaping the future of India’s sound, one city at a time.

Leading this edition is AATMA, an Indian electronic music artist known for weaving traditional Indian and folk influences into melodic techno and deep house. His sound is rooted in storytelling, where heritage meets modern club culture. AATMA’s debut Time EP, released on Smash Deep, Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike’s deep house label, has already crossed one million plays, marking him as one of the most promising names in the Indian electronic music scene today.

Event Details:

· Venue: Mindspace SOCIAL, Hyderabad

· Date: 21st February, 2026

· Time: 9:00 P.M Onwards