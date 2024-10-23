SOCIAL presents The Freak Show: The Biggest Halloween Party In Town!

Hyderabad: Step into the twisted and mysterious world of The Freak Show at your neighbourhood café, SOCIAL, where the bizarre meets the glamorous in a thrilling celebration of Halloween.

On the spooky night of Saturday, 26th October, the SOCIAL outlet in Hyderabad will be transformed into hauntingly chic playgrounds, inviting you to embrace your wildest and most eccentric self. With eerie decorations, spine-chilling beats, and a night of mischief at every corner, this is the Halloween party you don’t want to miss!

Dress to impress—channel your dark side and choose from four haunting personas:

· The Mad: For those who live on the edge of chaos, unleash your inner madness.

· The Goth: Wrap yourself in timeless, dark elegance and show the beauty of shadows.

· The Fallen: Exude tragic grace with a persona that defies the heavens.

· The Cursed: Embrace your mysterious fate, haunted by ancient magic and misfortune.

As you dance through the night, don’t forget to grab a creepy cocktail from our special Halloween menu, featuring dark and devilish drinks like The Blackout (deadliest LLIIT on the block with activated charcoal), The Witch’s Brew (a zesty, magical potion out of a witch’s cauldron), and the dangerously addictive Jalapeño Hex. Or get bold with our shots—The Purple Haze and The Voodoo Juice—to elevate your freaky experience!