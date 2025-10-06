SOCIAL Oktobeerfest 2025: Bigger Buckets, Bolder Bites, Brew Bingo Fun!

Hyderabad: SOCIAL, India’s favorite neighborhood café-bar, is back with its annual celebration of beer, food, and community, Oktobeerfest 2025. Running from 6th October to 19th October, this year’s edition promises more buckets, bolder platters, and playful new experiences that raise the bar on festive fun.

Buckets, Platters & Pairings

Beer takes center stage at Oktobeerfest 2025 with bucket deals that save you up to 20% on 3, 6, and 9 pints, perfect for sharing with your crew. The exclusive Sausage Platter makes its comeback this year, offering the ideal companion to your brews. Guests can also enjoy bucket-and-platter pairings designed to spark camaraderie and turn group hangouts into beer-filled feasts.

SOCIAL’s Brew Bingo

Adding a SOCIAL-style twist, every table will feature SOCIAL’s Brew Bingo; a fun, beer-inspired challenge card featuring prompts like “chugged a pint in one go,” “spilled beer on yourself and kept drinking,” or “paired beer with dessert.” Guests can tick off their cards can have their Brew Bingo moment.

Festive Vibes All Around

SOCIAL outlets nationwide will transform with vibrant buntings, quirky décor, and festive energy designed to bring people together. True to SOCIAL’s spirit of creating second homes for its communities, the festival is all about good beer, good food, and good times.

“Oktobeerfest at SOCIAL has become a custom our communities look forward to every year,” said Divya Aggarwal, Chief Growth Officer, Impresario Entertainment & Hospitality Pvt Ltd. “It’s our way of raising a toast to togetherness with buckets to share, a hearty platter to dig into, and playful experiences that bring people closer. Every year, we add a new SOCIAL twist to the global Oktobeerfest tradition, making it uniquely ours and something our guests can truly call their own.”

Oktobeerfest 2025 is set to bring a new wave of energy to October, as SOCIAL turn the month into a celebration of flavor, fun, and friendship. With its playful twists, festive vibe, and community spirit, the festival reaffirms SOCIAL’s place as the neighborhood’s go-to destination for unforgettable gatherings.