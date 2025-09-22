 Top
SOCIAL Introduces Navratri Special Thali in Hyderabad

DC Correspondent
22 Sept 2025 3:21 PM IST

Crafted to celebrate the joy of the season, the thali features a wholesome spread of vrat classics such as aloo jeera, paneer in tomato gravy, makhana, samak rice, falahari poori, sabudana vada, sabudana kheer, and papad.

Navratri Thali. (Photo by arrangement)

Hyderabad: SOCIAL is bringing festive cheer to Hyderabad this Navratri with its specially curated Navratri Thali, available from 22nd September to 5th October.

Crafted to celebrate the joy of the season, the thali features a wholesome spread of vrat classics such as aloo jeera, paneer in tomato gravy, makhana, samak rice, falahari poori, sabudana vada, sabudana kheer, and papad. Thoughtfully curated and generous in portion, the Navratri Thali is designed to be shared and savoured with loved ones.


With this limited-edition festive menu, SOCIAL continues to combine tradition with its signature twist, offering diners a celebration that’s both authentic and unmistakably SOCIAL.

