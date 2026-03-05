SOCIAL Announces Pan-India Women-Only Karaoke Takeovers

Hyderabad:SOCIAL, the neighbourhood café-bar known for blending culture, community, and high-energy experiences, is marking Women’s Day with a two-day, pan-India celebration designed exclusively for women.



On 7th March, starting 7:00 PM, select SOCIAL outlets across Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Delhi NCR, Chandigarh, Kolkata and Bangalore will host She-nanigans @ SOCIAL; a women-only karaoke takeover created in partnership with contemporary jewellery brand Palmonas. On 8th March, across all SOCIAL outlets nationwide, every woman who walks in till 7:00 PM IST will be treated to a something delicious on SOCIAL.



For over a decade, SOCIAL has positioned itself as more than a café-bar. It has been a neighbourhood space where conversations spark ideas, collaborations take shape, and communities find belonging. For women in particular, SOCIAL has consistently fostered environments where self-expression is celebrated, whether through open mics, creative showcases, community-led pop-ups, or simply by being a space where women can gather freely and comfortably. This Women’s Day builds on that ethos by creating spaces that are entirely theirs.



Speaking on the campaign, Divya Aggarwal, Chief Growth Officer, Impresario Entertainment & Hospitality Pvt. Ltd., said: "At SOCIAL, we’ve always believed that celebration feels different when it feels personal. Women’s Day isn’t about a token gesture, it’s about creating spaces where women can show up fully as themselves. She-nanigans is our way of building that energy intentionally where women feel free, unfiltered and completely at ease. Whether it’s a night of music and madness or a simple meal shared with friends the next day, we want SOCIAL to feel like that familiar space that always has your back."



On 7th March, 11 outlets, Mindspace SOCIAL (Hyderabad), Vikhroli SOCIAL, Capital SOCIAL, Chembur SOCIAL and Dadar SOCIAL (Mumbai); Koregaon Park SOCIAL Pune; Saket SOCIAL and Vasant Kunj SOCIAL (Delhi NCR); Sector 7 SOCIAL (Chandigarh); Park Street SOCIAL (Kolkata); Indiranagar SOCIAL (Bangalore) will host women-only karaoke evenings under the She-nanigans format. Each participating outlet will hand over the mic and the floor to women for a high-energy, women-exclusive karaoke night. Ticketing will be live on District.



Adding to the celebration, Palmonas will curate exclusive goodie bags for each outlet hosting the karaoke night, with two lucky women per location standing a chance to receive surprise hampers during the evening. This Women’s Day, SOCIAL isn’t just raising a toast, it’s creating room for voices, laughter, friendship, and for women to take over the space entirely.