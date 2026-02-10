Snapchat Expands Arrival Alerts Beyond Home Destinations

Earlier in 2025, snapchat introduced the home alert feature, where-in a user can alert their friends that they have reached their destinations through the Snap map.

As a part of the “Safer internet day,” the platform has decided to expand this feature and enabling, a user’s friends to see the places they are visiting.

In a press release, the company stated that users can set one time or recurring alerts for places beyond their home, emphasizing that “Arrival Notifications now work for everyday moments — like letting someone know you’re back for the night while traveling, or automatically sharing when you arrive at a weekly class, practice, or meeting — without needing to remember to send a message.”

They further mentioned that sharing the location information, depends upon the choice of the snapchatters; whether they wish to share it or not. If they select one time alert option, then their location status will expire only after it’s sent for a single time or after 24 hours.

To get started with this, the users need to share their location to the trusted friends in the loop.

Then, click on their friendship profile, and scroll down to the arrival notifications option.

Afterwards, they can pick any location on the map and set their personalized names for it (like “run club” meet or “piano lessons”).

They can choose, either the one time alert or a recurring alert options, and snapchat will notify your friend when you arrive at that particular destination.

With the addition of such features, Snapchat is trying to compete with apps like "life360" and apple’s "find my."