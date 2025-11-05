Sintex Sets Guinness World Record to Champion Responsible Water Use Across India

November: On its 50th anniversary, Sintex, India’s most trusted name in water management solutions, has achieved a historic milestone — earning a Guinness World Record for mobilizing over 31,000 people in 24 hours to pledge responsible water usage.

The nationwide initiative aimed to raise awareness about one of India’s most critical challenges — ensuring access to clean, safe water and preventing waterborne diseases. Communities, partners, and employees from across the country came together on a digital platform to take the pledge, reinforcing a collective commitment to safeguard water and health.

Yashovardhan Agarwal, Director Sintex & MD Welspun BAPL Ltd– “This is an iconic moment for Sintex, with 50 years of legacy and leadership in water storage tanks. Water contamination and improper storage continue to pose serious public health risks in India, contributing significantly to the spread of waterborne diseases. Through this initiative, we are inspiring individuals to make a simple yet powerful commitment - to store both drinking and non-drinking water hygienically by regularly cleaning water storage units thereby preventing contamination and safeguarding the health of their families. Every pledge collected and every individual reached is a step towards a more responsible and clean water-conscious India. This record-setting achievement marks just the beginning of a larger movement!”

India bears a significant health burden from unsafe water. Diarrhoea remains the third most common cause of childhood mortality, accounting for nearly 13% of deaths among children under five. Sintex’s initiative shines a light on how corporate purpose, innovation, and people power can come together to make a real difference.

The pledge, hosted on a dedicated microsite, invited participants to log in and affirm:

“I pledge to store non-drinking & drinking water in hygienic condition by regularly cleaning the water storage unit in order to prevent any water contamination and ensuring the safety of my family."

For over five decades, Sintex has been synonymous with innovation, reliability, and quality in India’s water management industry. Moving beyond storage, the company today offers end-to-end water management solutions covering transmission (pipes), storage (tanks), and treatment (sanitation).

All Sintex products are made from 100% food-grade virgin plastic that ensure cleaner, safer water and protect families from toxins found in recycled plastics such as BPA, phthalates, and formaldehyde.