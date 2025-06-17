Silent Struggles: Shedding Light on Stress Urinary Incontinence Among Women in Telangana

Hyderabad, June 17th 2025: In India, health conversations around women’s urology remain limited — and one of the most overlooked yet common issues is Stress Urinary Incontinence (SUI). Across Telangana and India, thousands of women experience involuntary urine leakage while sneezing, coughing, laughing, or lifting weights — but few seek help. A study conducted in Karimnagar district, Telangana, found that among 552 women aged 35 and above, 10% reported episodes of urinary incontinence. Of these, 57% experienced stress incontinence, indicating a significant prevalence of SUI in this region.





A Common Problem, Often Ignored: Stress Urinary Incontinence affects nearly 1 in 3 women over the age of 35, according to global studies. In India, including Telangana, cultural stigma and lack of awareness cause many women to hide their symptoms. As a result, they endure years of discomfort, isolation, and embarrassment.





The condition is caused by weakening of the pelvic floor muscles due to factors like:





• Pregnancy and childbirth: Higher number of childbirths correlates with increased risk





• Menopause :: Prevalence increases with age





• Obesity





• Pelvic surgeries





• Chronic coughing (common in asthma or smokers)& chronic constipation





Women with SUI may restrict their fluid intake, avoid social gatherings, or even give up work and exercise, severely impacting their physical and emotional health.





The Situation in Telangana:

In Telangana, particularly in semi-urban and rural areas, awareness about female urological health remains low. Many women silently endure the symptoms of SUI out of embarrassment or the belief that it is a natural part of aging. However, SUI is not something one has to “just live with.” The lack of specialized urology services in smaller towns also contributes to under diagnosis. Early diagnosis and treatment can significantly improve quality of life.





However, Hyderabad is emerging as a hub for advanced urological care, with centers like the Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology (AINU) offering dedicated clinics for female urology and pelvic floor disorders.





Diagnosis and Treatment

Diagnosis typically involves a medical history, physical examination, and sometimes specialized tests such as urodynamic studies.





Treatment is Available — and Effective

The good news is that Stress Urinary Incontinence is treatable at all stages. Depending on severity, treatment options include:

· Lifestyle changes: Weight loss, fluid management, and avoiding bladder irritants.

• Pelvic floor exercises (Kegels): Regular strengthening of pelvic muscles.

• Physiotherapy: Specialized urogynecology therapy.

• Medications: In some cases, medications can help improve symptoms.

• Surgical options: For more severe cases, procedures like sling surgery can provide long-term relief.

With modern diagnostics & surgical options, many women can return to normal life with minimal downtime.