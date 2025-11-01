Significance of Kasibugga's Venkateswara Temple: Chinna Tirupati's Sacred Legacy

In Hindu tradition, Lord Vishnu awakens from a four-month-long slumber on the day of Karthika Ekadashi, the 11th day of the bright fortnight in the month of Karthika. On Ekadashi, devotees fast and perform various rituals to purify their souls and invoke the Lord's blessings; it is a festival dedicated to the worship of Vishnu.

During his cosmic sleep, Hindus refrain from observing auspicious occasions such as weddings or new ventures and practice spiritual austerity. So, Karthika Ekadashi marks the beginning of a new season for both devotion and celebration.

Every year, devotees from Andhra Pradesh and Odisha travel to Srikakulam to visit the Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Kashibugga to offer prayers to the Lord. Observing Ekadashi in a temple is considered extremely auspicious, bestowing devotees with health and happiness and bringing them closer to moksha, or spiritual liberation.

The Kashibugga temple is revered as "Chinna Tirupati" (Little Tirupati), receiving a huge number of pilgrims on days such as Karthika Ekadashi. For those who cannot travel to the original temple, Kashibugga's Vekateswara Swamy Temple is a close second.

However, several people lost their lives within the temple premises in a horrific stampede. this year. It is a private, family-owned temple, which may have contributed to its crowd management (or lack thereof).





