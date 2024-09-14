Tansen unveils Luxurious Cocktails to elevate the Dining Experience

Tansen, an exquisite fine dining restaurant which highlights the rich culinary heritage of the North-Western Frontier has unveiled an exclusive collection of regal cocktails. The beautifully curated ensemble features delightful creations with each cocktail highlighting Tansen’s unwavering commitment to exceptional luxury and quality. Meticulously crafted and inspired by regal traditions, these cocktails not only elevate the bar experience for Hyderabad’s elite but also includes some of the most lavish and expensive offerings to provide the best fine dining experience in the city.



The evening's highlight was the presence of Hamish Lindsay , Scotch Whisky Ambassador for South and East India at Chivas Brothers. Hailing from Edinburgh, Hamish showcased his extensive whisky knowledge and passion during an exceptional tasting event.

The menu which has been curated by famous mixologist Yangdup Lama (also known as @thespiritedmonk) includes specially designed cocktails such as Jewel Of Tansen, Raag By Tansen, Begum Ki Bazar, Aaghaaz E Shaam along with other signature beverages . The highlight, ‘Jewel Of Tansen,’ is a magnificent cocktail designed for those with a taste for luxury. Royal Salute 21 Years Whisky is paired with exquisite, hand-selected ajwa dates directly sourced from the prestigious Al-Medina region of Saudi Arabia, and crunchy pine nuts from Italy, prized for their rich flavour, lavishly infused with rich Single Malt whisky, masterfully balanced with truffle-Infused vermouth, creating a sumptuous symphony of flavours that transports you to a realm of opulence and refinement.

Mr. Amar Ohri, Owner of Ohri’s Group, stated, “Tansen has always stood for excellence, and with the launch of our exclusive line of Regal and Crafted Cocktails we continue to push the boundaries of luxury hospitality. We are honoured to have Hamish Lindsay with us who has helped us refine the cocktails and bring out some of the amazing flavours. His expertise and knowledge are truly exceptional. With Tansen we are overwhelmed to see our vision to offer an extraordinary experience that highlights both our commitment to quality and our passion for innovation come to life. “

The chefs at Tansen prepared an exclusive food menu that perfectly complemented the Regal Cocktails. The evening started with appetizers like Chaat - Lajavab Bharwa Tikki, Bhatti Ka Murgh, Guntur Chicken Tikka, Kali Mirch Paneer Tikka, and Jalapeños and Corn Seek. The main course included Dal Tansen, Subz Ka Mel, and Patiala Shahi Chicken, served with freshly baked breads. For dessert, Chicken Biryani, Veg Biryani, and a Jalebi Platter rounded off the meal, each dish chosen to enhance the cocktails' flavours.

This launch marked a significant milestone for Tansen, further establishing its position as a premier destination for those seeking the finest experiences in Hyderabad. The prestigious event took place at Tansen’s opulent premises at Prestige Sky Tech, Financial District, Hyderabad.