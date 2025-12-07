Shloka and Cultural Galore At The Largest Meditation Hall In The World In The Third Gitopadesh Summit

Hyderabad: The annual Gitopadesh Summit in its third edition was held at Kanha Shanti Vanam - the headquarters of Heartfulness in the outskirts of Hyderabad today. This summit was graced by Hon’ble Governor of Telangana - Shri Jishnu Dev Varma ji who was joined by Revered Daaji - Guide of Heartfulness and President of Shri Ram Chandra Mission.

Over 2500 students from Telangana and more from 30 schools from around India participated in the day-long colourful programme involving Sloka Recitation, Storytelling, Poster-making activities for children, Insightful Talks by eminent speakers, Panel discussions and cultural extravaganza. This year’s summit is themed as ‘हृदये माम् पश्यसि – See the Divinity in Your Heart’. The annual summit attracts participants from all around India from participants as young as five to adults. The purpose of the summit is to impart timeless wisdom of Bhagwad Gita and fostering inner peace, resilience and ethical living.

Shri Jishnu Dev Varma - Hon’ble Governor of Telangana said about the summit, “Bhagvad Gita is not merely a discourse. It is an eternal philosophy for entire mankind which teaches us the formidable truth of duty overrules desire and circumstances, that a still mind helps in discriminating between the right and wrong, and that such inner mastery is not destined, it is a conscious act that we all must cultivate. Under the guidance of Daaji, Heartfulness is taking this simple truth in the most learnable way to children, youth and adults from all walks of life.”

Revered Daaji - Guide of Heartfulness and President of Shri Ram Chandra Mission added, “The relevance of the Bhagvad Gita is not in reciting the shlokas but putting them into practice as well. It is a perennial philosophy living by which our lives will become far easier unburdening ourselves of negativities and guiding us to do only what needs to be done. It teaches us equanimity in through the ebbs and tides of life, moderation, simplicity, focus on duties and harmony within and also with the world. Making it a part of one’s life is a sureshot way to material and spiritual success.”

The event also witnseed the culmination of the Global Sloka Competition wherein 5000 children across world from about 150 schools participated. The finalists of the competition were awarded during the summit at Kanha Shanti Vanam.

The Gitopadesh courses along with Heartfulness practices foster in children collective consciousness and mould them into future leaders with a strong moral compass and spiritual depth. The learning outcomes include improving actional knowledge for designing destiny for higher purpose in life. Gitopadesh courses along with Heartfulness practices lead to inner transformation and a collective transformative society.