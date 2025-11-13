Sheraton Hyderabad Rings in Festive Cheer with Merry Mix-Mas Celebration!

Hyderabad: Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel ushered in the festive spirit with its annual Cake Mixing Ceremony, a cherished tradition that marks the beginning of the Christmas season. The celebration brought together guests of all ages for an afternoon filled with joy, laughter, and the delightful messiness of holiday preparations.​

The cake mixing ceremony is a time-honoured Christmas ritual dating back centuries, symbolizing unity, prosperity, and the spirit of togetherness. Held around 40 days before Christmas, it involves blending dried fruits, nuts, and spices soaked in rum and wine, which are then allowed to mature until baked into traditional Christmas cakes. The act of mixing represents sharing joy and blessings while preparing for the season of giving.​





The event transformed the hotel into a winter wonderland, with participants donning festive reds and shimmery attire as they immersed themselves in the Christmas cheer. Guests gleefully plunged their hands into bowls brimming with rum-soaked raisins and wine-dripped cashews, creating heartwarming holiday memories.​ Children joined the fun at a dedicated, alcoholfree station, enthusiastically tossing together dried fruits, nuts, and vibrant fruit juices, creating their own cheerful holiday mix in a safe and inclusive way.

“The beauty of this tradition is that it brings everyone together - from our youngest guests in Santa hats and aprons to families creating memories that will last a lifetime,” said Subhankar Bose, General Manager, Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel.​ A major highlight of the afternoon was the grape stomping activity, where guests got to experience the traditional winemaking process first-hand.​





While the cake mixing took center stage, guests also indulged in an array of culinary delights from the hotel’s in-house bakery. Warm donuts, freshly baked cakes, and pastries paired beautifully with chocolate fountains cascading over seasonal winter strawberries. The spread also featured crowd favourites like pizzas and traditional dal pakwaans, ensuring something special for every palate.​

“The cake mixing is one of our most joyful traditions — it brings guests together through food, laughter, and festive spirit,” said Satya Kumar, Executive Chef, Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel. “It’s a wonderful way to start the holiday season on a sweet note.”​



